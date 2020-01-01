Radio Logo
Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

greedson
Germany / HipHop
h4yfmhiphop
Germany / HipHop
headcleaner
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop
herrmerktradio
Tübingen, Germany / HipHop, Rap
hiphop-forever
Germany / HipHop
hiphop126
Berlin, Germany / Rap, HipHop
hiphop2017
Constance, Germany / HipHop
hiphop4life
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop
hotmusic
Speyer, Germany / HipHop
infection
Germany / HipHop
intune
Landshut, Germany / HipHop
inzone
Germany / HipHop
Jippyx-FM
Coblenz, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
jnew
Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
jolilp
Germany / HipHop
jusefm
Neukirchen am Grossvenediger, Austria / HipHop
justhiphop
Dessau, Germany / HipHop
Justicediggi
Grevenbroich, Germany / Oldies, HipHop, Schlager
kingsofhiphop
Germany / HipHop, Urban
Klangelite
Königs Wusterhausen, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Soul
kodra
Germany / HipHop
kreuzberg_radio
Berlin, Germany / HipHop
laylow_fm
Munich, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
maltofm
Germany / Rap, Urban, Techno, HipHop
massregelvollzugsklinik
Germany / Chillout, HipHop, Electro, Indie
mcholm
Hanover, Germany / HipHop, Hits, Pop, Rock
mixed-choize
Germany / HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
mixed_songs24
Ulm, Germany / HipHop
mlg-radio
Germany / HipHop
Mood
Morsbach, Germany / Latin, HipHop, Pop
musicity-hiphopcity
Aachen, Germany / HipHop
Felix Radio - Musik Charts
Plauen, Germany / HipHop, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
musikphil
Regensburg, Germany / HipHop
mxrc
Germany / HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
mytitania
Offenbach am Main, Germany / HipHop
nativebago
Karlsruhe, Germany / HipHop
natogaming
Germany / HipHop
nerdy-hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop
net
Oberhausen, Germany / HipHop
nineplusonescher
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / HipHop
noizebazooka
Austria / HipHop
oblivionfm
Germany / HipHop
onefm
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop
oppositefm
Germany / Rap, HipHop
phat
Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
phattt
Germany / HipHop
plastikmekka
Germany / Alternative, HipHop, Indie
proxyfm
Germany / Rap, HipHop
Radio-Blood-Diamond
Germany / Techno, HipHop, Disco, Schlager
RSN Summer Charts
Aarau, Germany / Pop, HipHop, Rap, Top 40 & Charts

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.