Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

InBeatRadio
Montreal, Canada / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggaeton
indacitykidsRADIO
Hampton, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Infinite Radio
Paris, France / HipHop, Pop, Electro, Jazz
Ionic Radio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, Urban, Pop
ItsInTheBook Radio
Atlanta, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
iWukup Online Radio
Calgary, Canada / HipHop, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
JACK FM ITALIA
Rome, Italy / Electro, Rock, HipHop, Pop
Jake Radio
San Francisco, USA / Rap, HipHop, Top 40 & Charts
JaRadio Live
Kingston, Jamaica / HipHop, Reggae, R'n'B
J-Club asia DREAM
Nagoya, Japan / HipHop, R'n'B
Jeff Radio Hit
Nancy, France / HipHop, Hits, Pop, R'n'B
Jeton
Istanbul, Turkey / HipHop, Rap
JIGGA RADIO - Online Hip-Hop and Rap
Sofia, Bulgaria / Rap, HipHop
Jackin' Moscow
Moscow, Russia / Chillout, Techno, HipHop, House
Radio Juerga Total
Lima, Peru / Reggaeton, HipHop, Salsa
K104 Hip Hop & R&B
Dallas, USA / HipHop
KDOR
France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Kesmeseker fm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Electro, HipHop, Pop, Rock
Kingdom Crunk'd Radio
Pikesville MD, USA / HipHop, Pop, Reggae, Gospel
Kings FM Radio
Tanzania / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
KISS FM – GERMAN BEATS
Berlin, Germany / Rap, HipHop
KKOB-FM - 93.3 FM
Albuquerque NM, USA / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Pop
KLLO-Radio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Soul
Koelnbeben
Cologne, Germany / Funk, HipHop, Jazz
Komboni Radio
Lusaka, Zambia / African, R'n'B, HipHop
92.1 KONB San Fracisco and 94.5 KWTB-HD3
San Francisco, USA / Rap, HipHop, Indie
Konbini Radio
Paris, France / Rap, HipHop
Kpop Radio PN
Piedras Negras, Mexico / HipHop, Asian, R'n'B, Pop
kronehit hot hot hot
Vienna, Austria / Pop, HipHop, House, R'n'B
KXHT - HOT 107.1
Memphis, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
KXRY - XRAY.fm 91.1 FM
Portland, USA / Reggae, HipHop, Indie, Pop
Lampsi FM 92.3
Marousi, Greece / HipHop, Pop, Rock
La Prise
Paris, France / Rap, HipHop
La Radio de Fifi
Clermont-Ferrand, France / HipHop, Pop, Rock, Chanson
La radio des Familles
France / Jazz, Rock, HipHop, Pop
1000hiphop
Aarau, Switzerland / HipHop
140-walcolm
Berlin, Germany / HipHop
2000radio
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Hits, Rap
42fm
Germany / HipHop
79_uri-radio
Germany / HipHop
al00w
Germany / HipHop
AlessandroFM
Salzkotten, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Top 40 & Charts
alles-radio
Bielefeld, Germany / HipHop, Pop
am-wasser-gebaut
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Reggae
anticr3w
Basel, Switzerland / HipHop
anwyco
Duisburg, Germany / HipHop
bbjr
Bonn, Germany / HipHop
beat96
Ottawa, Canada / HipHop
beatstarr
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop
Beatz Area
Germany / HipHop, Pop, Rap, Rock

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.