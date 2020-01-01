Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Classical Radio – 745 Stations with Genre Classical

WOUL-FM - WOUB Public Media 89.1 FM
Ironton OH, USA / Classical
Concertzender Nieuwe Muziek
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Classical
RadioArt: J. Haydn
London, United Kingdom / Classical
CALM RADIO - Erik Satie
Markham, Canada / Classical, Instrumental
guitargalaxy
Germany / Classical
piano-dreams
Norderstedt, Germany / Classical
WRXC - Fine Arts Radio 90.1 FM WMNR
Shelton, USA / Classical
Aah Radio - Classical - Cello
Durham, United Kingdom / Classical
RadioArt: Classical Period
London, United Kingdom / Classical
Concertzender
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Classical
ABC Classic 2
Sydney, Australia / Classical
WCVE - 88.9
Heathsville VA, USA / Classical
RadioArt: Wind Works
London, United Kingdom / Classical
CineMusik
Toulouse, France / Classical, Film & Musical
CALM RADIO - High Baroque
Markham, Canada / Classical
RSI Rete Due
Lugano, Switzerland / Classical
Radio München
Munich, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Pop, World
Klassik1
Berlin, Germany / Classical
Armenian National Radio
Yerevan, Armenia / Traditional, Classical
RadioArt: Classical for Sleep
Londonderry, United Kingdom / Classical
CALM RADIO - Giuseppe Verdi
Markham, Canada / Classical
KVNO - Classical 90.7 FM
Omaha NE, USA / Classical
Christmas FM Classical and Carols
Dublin, Ireland / Classical
GPB Radio - Georgia Public Broadcasting
Rome, USA / Classical
RADIO CLASSIQUE BERGEM
Bergem, Luxembourg / Classical
RadioArt: J.S. Bach
London, United Kingdom / Classical
WOXR - VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO 90.9 FM
Schuyler Falls NY, USA / Classical
brainradioklassik
Munich, Germany / Classical
KANO 91.1 FM - Hawaii Public Radio
Hilo HI, USA / Classical
3MBS 103.5 FM
Melbourne, Australia / Classical
Aah Radio - Classical - Bach
Durham, United Kingdom / Classical
RMF Queen
Krakow, Poland / Funk, Metal, Classical, Rock
RadioArt: Violin Works
London, United Kingdom / Classical
RadioArt: E. Satie
London, United Kingdom / Classical
WCRI - Classical 95.9 FM
Exeter, USA / Classical
KCRB-FM - Classic MPR 88.5 FM
Bemidji MN, USA / Classical
Bravo! Opera
Spain / Classical
CALM RADIO - Madrigals
Markham, Canada / Classical
Radio VERA
Russia / Christian Music, Classical, Pop, Rock
neue-musik.fm
Osnabrück, Germany / Classical
CALM RADIO - Concertos
Markham, Canada / Classical
WGRS - Fine Arts Radio 91.5 FM
Guilford, USA / Classical
WMUM-FM 89.7 FM
Cochran, USA / Classical, News-Talk
Allzic Classic Piano
Paris, France / Classical
WGBH - Jazz 24/7
Boston, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Debussy
Markham, Canada / Classical
RNS FM Radio Nishi-Sapporo RNSラジオ西さっぽろ
Sapporo, Japan / Rock, Pop, Indie, Classical
WSLO - NCPR 90.9 FM
Malone NY, USA / Classical, News-Talk
Miled Music Clásica
Mexico / Classical
Mozart Radio
New York City, USA / Classical

Classical Music - from Choir-Stalls to Concert Halls

Classical music has enchanted listeners for many hundreds of years and to this day has a significant music following. Its highpoint was in the 18th century in Vienna when famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven und Joseph Haydn accomplished masterful symphonies, piano concertos and orchestral works. However, the classical repertoire encompasses much more than that. Moving Italian operas from Verdi and Puccini played with the hearts of classical lovers.

Where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, music from the medieval Era (500-1400), including religious gregorian music , is the early ancestor of classical music as it is known it today. The early church controlled this music style by introducing particular rules regarding melody and rhythm. Ancient FM captures the simple, ordered and pleasant sound of this formation period.

Moving swiftly on we reach the baroque era (1600-1760), witnessing the development of several musical genres, which inspired composers for centuries to come. This period saw the birth of the orchestra, opera, the concerto, sonata and more! Weird (some more than others) and wonderful instruments were developed and used, including the hurdy-gurdy, harpsichord, bass violin and baroque guitar. The intricate sound of a whole host of composers, including Arcangelo Corelli , Claudio Monteverdi , Henry Purcell , Jean-Philippe Rameau , François Couperin , Alessandro Scarlatti , Alessandro Scarlatti , and Domenico Scarlatti , (the list goes on!), played a larger role in public and private life as music was not only played within church circles but also featured at dinner parties or at wealthy households where the style Tafelmusik, meaning table music, grew in popularity - Georg Philipp Telemann is most associated with this style. Music for the individual was becoming music for the masses. Get a real feel for it all with RadioTunes - Baroque Period .

Who are the most famous composers from this time period?

The main culprits behind the outburst mentioned above are household names Johann Sebastian Bach , Georg Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi . These artists spearheaded the shift from the baroque era to the classical era (1730-1820), pushing the established boundries with new hamonies and complex melodic lines. Classical composers Joseph Haydn , largely responsible for developing the string quartet into its current form, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who developed and popularised the piano concerto, in particular were, and continue to be highly regarded due to their popular style typically based around symmetry and their use of the sonata form compositional structure, influencing Western art music for years to come.

Which classical stations can we recommend?

From preludes to the postmodern, sonatas to symphonies, classical radio stations Linn Classical , WQXR 105.9 FM and Classic FM can take over from here to give life to the written history and eras above and to celebrate this genre in all its variations, recognising and giving thanks to those who helped make it what it is to this day.