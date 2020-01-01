Top Stations
Alternative Radio – 916 Stations with Genre
Alternative
up_the_irons
Klagenfurt, Austria / Metal, Gothic, Alternative, Rock
verolog
Germany / Alternative
violence_vacance
Clermont-Ferrand, France / Alternative, Indie
wastedfm
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative
welle2
Germany / Alternative
wolvestudios
Germany / Alternative
worldofmultiplayer
Magdeburg, Germany / Alternative
ZOO.FM
Gerlingen, Germany / Alternative, Electro, Pop, Rock
La VostokE
Geneva, Switzerland / Alternative, Indie, Electro
Legend FM
Russia / Electro, Alternative, Drum'n'Bass
Libertino Radio
Canada / Electro, Indie, World, Alternative
Radio LoRa
Zurich, Switzerland / Alternative, World
Lost Souls
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Alternative, Electro, Rock, Ballads
Loudness Radio
George Town, USA / Alternative, Classic Rock, Rock
Love Radio Moskau - Alternative
Moscow, Russia / Alternative
L'UniCo
Paderborn, Germany / Alternative, Pop, Rock
LUX Radio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Rock, Alternative
MalditaRadio.Net
Chihuahua, Mexico / Rock, Urban, Alternative
MALFUNCTION RADIO
Truro, United Kingdom / Indie, Alternative, Pop, Rock
Master of Radio
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Pop, Alternative, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
Maurice Radio Libre
Paris, France / Alternative, Hard Rock, Rock
MaximusRockFM
Medellín, Colombia / Alternative, Rock, Metal
max neo
Nuremberg, Germany / Alternative, Rock, Indie, Pop
MDR SPUTNIK Rock
Halle (Saale), Germany / Alternative, Rock
Mediatica FM
Mexico City, Mexico / Indie, Alternative, Rock
Megarock Radio - All Request Rock!
USA / Rock, Metal, Alternative
Men's Music
Russia / Classic Rock, Alternative, Blues
Metro SOLID ROCK Radio
Sofia, Bulgaria / Classic Rock, Alternative, Rock
Milano XR
Milan, Italy / Classic Rock, Rock, Alternative
Miled Music Alternativo
Mexico / Alternative
MNET Radio
Mission, Canada / HipHop, Alternative, Rock, Metal
MusicArtclub Radio
Thessaloniki, Greece / Alternative, Electro, Pop, Chillout
Music-PowerRadio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Alternative
Musik-Taverne
Siegen, Germany / Alternative
Radio Musiktruhe - Best of Musik
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Country, Alternative, Schlager
Myhitmusic - JEFF ROCKs
Hanover, Germany / Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative, Metal
Radio Naba
Riga, Latvia / Alternative
NBT Music Radio
Krefeld, Germany / Alternative, Chillout, Indie
NDR 2 Soundcheck Neue Musik
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative, Pop
Neckaralb Live – Alternative
Reutlingen, Germany / Rock, Alternative
Neu Indie Radio
Panamá, Panama / Rock, Indie, Alternative
New Scotland Radio
Halifax, Canada / Rock, 90s, Alternative
N-JOY Soundfiles Alternative
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative, Rock
noesfm
Miami, USA / Indie, Alternative, Rock, Latin
North Sea Surf Radio
Dieppe, Netherlands / Rock, Instrumental, Alternative
NRJ Finland Extravadance
Helsinki, Finland / Alternative
One Eye Radio
Ansbach, Germany / Alternative, Rock, Metal
ON Indie
Hof, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Electro, Rock
ON Rock
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative, Rock
OpenFM - Top 20 Alt
Warsaw, Poland / Alternative
