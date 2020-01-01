Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

AEROSTEREO
San Martin, Peru / Rock, 80s, 90s
American Free Alternative Radio
Kit Carson, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Alternative
AIRFM 24
Luxembourg / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Album Radio CLUB 70 80 90
Charmes, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Funk
Album Radio Souvenirs
Epinal, France / 80s, Hits, 70s, 90s
Radio AldeaPub
Santiago, Chile / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Der 100'5 Alemannia-Livestream
Eupen, Belgium / Hits, 80s, 90s
Alex FM
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, 90s
AlterNation
Colombia / Rock, 90s, Alternative
Ama Radio
Los Angeles, USA / 80s, 90s, Merengue, Ballads
Americana FM
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop
antenne 1 90er
Stuttgart, Germany / 90s
Antenne AC - Dein 90er Radio
Aachen, Germany / 90s
Antenne Düsseldorf - Dein 90er Radio
Düsseldorf, Germany / 90s
Antenne MV One-Hit-Wonder
Neubrandenburg, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Antenne Niedersachsen 90er
Hanover, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Classic Rock
Antenne Niederrhein - Dein 90er Radio
Kleve, Germany / 90s
Antenne Unna - Dein 90er Radio
Unna, Germany / 90s
ApsonMix
Douglas, USA / Hits, 80s, 90s
AQUA RADIO ONLINE
Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s, Electro
A .RADIO 90s JUICE
London, United Kingdom / 90s, Disco, Hits
Araguaney Radio Online
Chile / Hits, 80s, 90s
ASKiNG RADIO
Benin, Nigeria / 80s, 90s, Soul, Funk
Au fil du son 80s
Albi, France / 80s, 90s
Avia FM
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Electro, 90s
AvtoFM 107.7
Baku, Azerbaijan / 80s, 90s, Pop
Ayomts80s
Madrid, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
AZ-Radio
Parmilieu, France / 80s, 90s, Pop
Azul FM 98.4 & 98.6
Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s
baden.fm partymix
Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
BAG HotRadio
Halle, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Baires
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Baires 90s
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 90s, Pop
Radio Balsareny 107.1 FM
Barcelona, Spain / News-Talk, 90s
BARITONSOUND
Pasewalk, Germany / 80s, 90s, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Bates FM - 90s Mix
Bothell, USA / 90s, Alternative
Bayern Live Dreamradio
Munich, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Oldies
Radio Bayern Oldies
United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Beat for Life
Heinsberg, Germany / 80s, 90s
Beatradio msG
Berlin, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
BeatsOnFlash
Austria / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio beiFreunden
Mülheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager
BeluxMusic
Liège, Belgium / Oldies, 80s, Schlager, 90s
BEM-Heaven
Mechelen, Belgium / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
biboo radio
Switzerland / Hits, 90s, Pop
radio-biene
Göppingen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Disco, Schlager
BigR - 90s FM
Bothell, USA / 90s, Pop
black-dragon-radio
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
Black-Night-Radio
Remscheid, Germany / 80s, 90s
Radio Blackstar
Rimini, Italy / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.