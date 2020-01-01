Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

NOSTALGIE GENERATION 80 LE MIX
Paris, France / 80s
Rádio Motard FM
Alcobaça, Portugal / Classic Rock, 80s, Rock, Blues
Auckland 80s
Waiuku, New Zealand / Rock, 80s, Pop
ROCK ANTENNE - Munich City Nights
Ismaning, Germany / 80s, Rock
rs2 80er Hits
Berlin, Germany / 80s
Ballina Killaloe Local Radio
Limerick, Ireland / Hits, 80s, 90s
Doctor Pundit Slow Jams
Saint Paul, USA / 80s
Radio Mi Amigo International - offshore oldies
Alicante, Spain / 70s, 80s
TOP FM oldies
Budapest, Hungary / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Made in 80
France / 80s, Hits
FM 80 FUNKY MUSIC Radio
Cannes, France / Hits, 80s, Funk
Radio Westerwald
Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
Spectrum FM Mallorca
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Unser-Kellerradio-DD.de
Dresden, Germany / 80s, Electro, Pop
247 The Mix
Greater Sudbury, Canada / 80s, 90s, Alternative, Rock
2BAY - Bay 99.9 FM
Byron Bay, Australia / 80s, Pop
BigOne.1
Iserlohn, Germany / Rock, 80s, R'n'B, Trance
Die LandesWelle GrillWelle
Erfurt, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Traxx.FM Gold Hits
Carouge, Switzerland / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Monte Carlo - 80
Milan, Italy / 80s
Soundbase-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Sunray-FM
Blaubeuren, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Doctor FM
Brasov, Romania / 80s, 90s
Radio MFK
Denmark / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
La Poderosa Radio Online 80s
Bogotá, Colombia / 80s
Retro Hits 70s 80s 90s
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, 90s
Berlin Technikradio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Spectrum FM Costa Blanca
Alicante, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
FMHits80s
Peru / Rock, Hits, 80s, Pop
best_of_80s
Leipzig, Germany / 80s
Rockland Radio - Bad Kreuznach
Mainz, Germany / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Alternative
Spock Rock Radio
USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
bOp! 80s
Sydney, Australia / 80s, Pop
RadioSouvenir.com
Nice, France / Oldies, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 80s
The JFL Radio
Ansbach, Germany / Classic Rock, 80s, Rock, Blues
Yimago Radio 3
Toronto, Canada / 80s, 70s, 90s, Disco
Radio Drehscheibe
Perchtoldsdorf, Austria / Pop, Rock, Oldies, 80s
Ostfriesland-Radio
Uplengen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Kiss FM 80’s
Nice, France / 80s
Cafe 80s FM
Stuttgart, Germany / 80s, Pop
FFH+ 80er
Bad Vilbel, Germany / 80s
Radio Nysa
Nysa, Poland / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
RADIO BERN1 80s
Bern, Switzerland / 80s
planet80s
Germany / 80s
Radio Kiepenkerl - Dein 80er Radio
Dülmen, Germany / 80s
80s 90s super dance
Barcelona, Spain / 80s, 90s
divaradio
Germany / Pop, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
70s 80s All Time Greatest
Limassol, Cyprus / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
rockhuhn
Sattledt, Austria / Rock, Hard Rock, 80s, Pop
DM Radio
Liège, Belgium / 80s, Pop

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .