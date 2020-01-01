Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,994 Stations with Genre 80s

Radio Cidade Azul
Maia, Portugal / Fado, Hits, 80s
radioclub 80
Talca, Chile / Electro, 80s, 90s
Radio Collège
Aytré, France / Rap, Jazz, 80s
RADIO CONTACT VOSGES
Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, France / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Cornwall 247
Redruth, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Corsaire
Gallardon, France / 80s, 90s
radiocrayzbeat
Stuttgart, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio-Crazy.eu
Uelzen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Schlager
Radio Creactividad
Alcalá de Henares, Spain / News-Talk, 80s, 90s, Pop
LRN 942 Radio Cyber FM 95.5
Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina / Rock, 80s, Pop
RadioDAVE
USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
RADIO DENCE
Curitiba, Brazil / Electro, 80s, Pop
Radio Disco
Catania, Italy / 70s, 80s, Disco, Funk
Radio-Dreamland
Würzburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Duisburg - Dein 80er Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s
Radio Eco Sud
Italy / 80s, Pop, Jazz, Rock
Ehrenfeld-Radio
Cologne, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, 90s
Radio El Vinilo
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Rock, Oldies, 80s
Radio Ennepe Ruhr - Dein 80er Radio
Hagen, Germany / 80s
Radio Erft - Dein 80er Radio
Wesseling, Germany / 80s
Radio Erica
Klazienaveen, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Erzgebirge - 80er Kulthits
Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany / 80s
Radio Estación 24/7
Osorno, Chile / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Euphoria
Mayen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Euskirchen - Dein 80er Radio
Euskirchen, Germany / 80s
Radio Extratour
Dortmund, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio-Family
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Rádio Farol Ria
Aveiro, Portugal / Hits, 80s
Radiofashion neue Generation
Saarbrücken, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Alternative
Radio Feten-World
Kulmbach, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Fire Power
Kamen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
RadioFlashIce
Hanover, Germany / 80s, 90s, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
Radio FM City 105.1
Coronel Suárez, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio FM Eclipse
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radiofoxgarden
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Frecuencia FM
Benidorm, Spain / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
Radio fuer Freunde
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio-FunBox
Hagen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Futuna
Ebeleben, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Germanus
Ratingen, Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Hagen - Dein 80er Radio
Hagen, Germany / 80s
Radio Halmstad
Halmstad, Denmark / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio Happy DK
Denmark / 70s, 80s, Pop
Radio Henstedt-Ulzburg
Norderstedt, Germany / 80s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Herne - Dein 80er Radio
Herne, Germany / 80s
Radio Hitpower
Borken, Germany / Rock, 80s, Pop, 90s
Radio Hits MX
Mexico / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
RadioHN
Heilbronn, Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Holgi
Neunkirchen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Radio Iddi
Baldwin Park, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Soul

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .