80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

Rádio Calheta
Calheta, Portugal / 80s, Hits, Pop
Radio Calibro
Orte, Italy / Rock, 80s, Pop
Campusradio JKU
Linz, Austria / 70s, 80s, Jazz, Rock
canal 98
Santiago de Puriscal, Mexico / Rock, 80s, Pop
canamradio
Garland, USA / Country, 80s
Can-And-More
Fuerteventura, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Candela Classics
Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Capital FM Réunion
Saint-Denis, DOM-TOM / 80s
Radio Caprice - Russian Pop Music 80's
Russia / 80s, Pop
Radio Caprice - Pop Music 80's
Russia / 80s, Pop
Caribbean Sound Radio
Hamelin, Germany / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Carol FM
Levallois-Perret, France / 80s, 90s, Pop
Casablanca Radio
Stuttgart, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Cassette Radio
Durban, South Africa / 70s, 80s, 90s, African
Castle Havanna 100
Remscheid, Germany / 80s, 90s, Funk, Soul
100%Radio – 80
Aussillon, France / 80s
RCM - Radio Centro Marsala
Marsala, Italy / Hits, 80s, 90s
Channel80
Uelzen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Disco
Channel Z
Cincinnati, USA / 80s, 90s
Chaos-Music-Club
Dessau, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Charivari Kelheim
Kelheim, Germany / Pop, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
Hit Radio Chassalla Mainstream
Vellmar, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
CherryRadio
France / 80s, Hits, Pop
Chic Radio Hits
Lille, France / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Chiemseewelle
Germany / Jazz, Rock, 80s, Pop
Chill Hits4U
Heerhugowaard, Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts, 70s, 80s, 90s
CHOICE STEREO ITALIA
Siracusa, Italy / 80s
Cidade Itajuba
Itajubá, Brazil / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Citta' Sottile
Taurianova, Italy / Rock, Hits, 80s, Pop
City 80 Radio
Valencia, Spain / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
City Fitness Recklinghausen Radio
Recklinghausen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Clacton Radio
Civitanova Marche, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Clásicos de Costa Rica
San Jose, Costa Rica / Rock, Oldies, 80s, Pop
Classic 101
Mesa AZ, USA / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Classic Hits
São Paulo, Brazil / Hits, 80s
Classic Hits Forest Gold
Essex, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
Classic Rock Voyage
São Paulo, Brazil / Rock, 70s, 80s
Clock Radio
Durban, South Africa / News-Talk, Classic Rock, 80s, 90s
Radio Club California
Naples, Italy / Rock, 80s, Pop
Club de Radio mdp.
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Club Liquide Trance Nation
USA / Trance, 80s, Drum'n'Bass
Club Retro
Bundaberg, Australia / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio Colina Ambiental
Valparaiso, Chile / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Commodexplorer
Gallardon, France / 80s, 90s
Radio Company FM
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 70s, 80s, Pop
Concierto 88.5 FM
Providencia, Chile / 80s
Radio Conquistador 2014
Guimarães, Portugal / Sertanejo, 80s
Cool FM - Cool Classics Hot Variety
Sierra Vista AZ, USA / Hits, 80s, Pop
Costa Verde Web Rádio
Braga, Portugal / 80s, 90s
Radio Coyote
Witten, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .