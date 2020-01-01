Radio Logo
22 Stations from Ulm

Radio 7 - Digital
Ulm, Germany / Pop, Hits
DONAU 3 FM
Ulm, Germany / Pop
Radio 7
Ulm, Germany / Pop, Hits
Radio Siebenbuergen
Ulm, Germany / Traditional, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
SWR4 Ulm
Ulm, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
DONAU 3 FM Jukebox
Ulm, Germany / Oldies, Hits, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s
Radio 7 - Mixshow
Ulm, Germany / Hits, Pop, R'n'B
Radio free FM
Ulm, Germany / Alternative, Pop, HipHop, Rock
Radio 7 - 90er
Ulm, Germany / 90s
Campuswelle Uni Ulm
Ulm, Germany / Alternative, Pop
DONAU 3 FM 80er
Ulm, Germany / Hits, 80s
DONAU 3 FM 90er
Ulm, Germany / 90s
DONAU 3 FM Deutsche Hits
Ulm, Germany / Hits
DONAU 3 FM Rock
Ulm, Germany / Rock
GuggliFox
Ulm, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
grafikbug
Ulm, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
mixed_songs24
Ulm, Germany / HipHop
musik4u
Ulm, Germany / Pop
profnail
Ulm, Germany / Pop
syvo8
Ulm, Germany / Pop, 80s, Alternative, Rock
Radio Siebenbürgen Sachsesch Kanal
Ulm, Germany / German Folklore
Standbyradio
Ulm, Germany / Latin, Hits

Radio frequencies in Ulm

ANTENNE BAYERN
104.8
BAYERN 3
98.4