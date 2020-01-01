Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Top 100 Stations
Near You
Stations Near You
See all stations near you
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
70s
African Music
Ambient
Asian Music
Bachata
Ballads
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Region
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream starts after just one spot
41 Stations from
Magdeburg
radio SAW
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
MDR Sachsen-Anhalt Magdeburg
Magdeburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, 80s, 90s
radio SAW Party
Magdeburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Discofox
radio SAW 80er
Magdeburg, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Hits
MacSlon's Irish Pub Radio
Magdeburg, Germany / Punk, Rock, Pop
radio SAW 90er
Magdeburg, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Rap
radio SAW 70er
Magdeburg, Germany / 70s, Rock, Funk, Oldies
radio SAW Deutsch
Magdeburg, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Rock, Easy Listening
radio SAW Good Life
Magdeburg, Germany / Chillout, Pop, Easy Listening
Rockland Sachsen-Anhalt
Magdeburg, Germany / Rock
radio SAW 2000er
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, HipHop, House, Hits
radio SAW Fitness
Magdeburg, Germany / Hits, Electro
radio SAW Neuheiten
Magdeburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Hits
radio SAW Partyschlager
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Schlager, Hits
macslons-irish-pub-radio
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop
radio SAW Rock
Magdeburg, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Hits
1A Weihnachts Hits
Magdeburg, Germany
FireSpeedRadio
Magdeburg, Germany / Techno, Trance, Pop, Rock
HotStarRadio.de
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Electro, Rock
bort
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop
clubradio-sachsen
Magdeburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
das-kw-radio
Magdeburg, Germany / Classical
ju-n-ai-radio
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop
lr16
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop
mrmrs-android
Magdeburg, Germany / Chillout
quickhitcharts
Magdeburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
systemfm
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop
tsspielezone
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop
wakeup
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Rap, Electro
worldofmultiplayer
Magdeburg, Germany / Alternative
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Angedacht
Magdeburg, Germany / Podcast
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT - Geschichten
Magdeburg, Germany / Podcast
RADIO - PUDERZUCKER
Magdeburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radiomusik4ever.fm
Magdeburg, Germany / Hits, Pop
radio SAW Modern Rock
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Alternative, Punk, Rock
radio SAW Weihnachten
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Hits
Radio Rallyscheune
Magdeburg, Germany / Rock, Electro, Pop
Rivers of Soundz
Magdeburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
radio SAW Hits für Kids
Magdeburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Hits
radio SAW Urban Music
Magdeburg, Germany / Rap, HipHop, Urban, Top 40 & Charts
Radio-Sternentor
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager