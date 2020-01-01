Radio Logo
21 Stations from Halle

89.0 RTL #Love
Halle, Germany / Ballads
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Halle
Halle, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Jazz Swing Manouche Radio (JSM Radio)
Halle, Germany / Blues, Jazz, Swing
89.0 RTL Deutsch House
Halle, Germany / House, Top 40 & Charts
future-fm
Halle, Germany / Pop
89.0 RTL Urban Music
Halle, Germany / Urban
89.0 RTL Workout
Halle, Germany / Electro, House
BAG HotRadio
Halle, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
HFC Fanradio
Halle, Germany / News-Talk
antenne-sachsen-anhalt
Halle, Germany / Pop
DiscoMixRadio
Halle, Germany / Discofox, Techno, Disco, Pop
Dream Dance Radio
Halle, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager
Hitradio-Anhalt
Halle, Germany / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
hitradioeins
Halle, Germany / Hits
popradio-anhalt
Halle, Germany / Pop
samsons_fm
Halle, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Oldies, Trance
wipperwelle
Halle, Germany / German Folklore
Maribel in Love
Halle, Germany / Podcast
Radio Brocken Osthits
Halle, Germany / Hits
Radio Brocken Ü30-Partymix
Halle, Germany / House, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Victoria
Halle, Belgium / Pop

Radio frequencies in Halle

MDR Aktuell
95.3
MDR JUMP
89.6
MDR KULTUR
107.3
MDR SPUTNIK
104.4
Radio Brocken
93.5
Radio Corax
95.9
radio SAW
103.3
Rockland Sachsen-Anhalt
98.3