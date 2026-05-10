🌙 Ramadan 2026: A Month of Spirituality and Sharing

Ramadan is a sacred period marked by fasting, prayer and solidarity. More than a tradition, it is a time of spiritual renewal and connection with loved ones. Each year, it moves back around 10 days in the calendar, offering a unique experience as the seasons change.

From sunrise to sunset, the faithful practice fasting, refocus on meditation and strengthen their faith. At nightfall, the breaking of the fast becomes a time for sharing and conviviality, bringing families and friends together over a meal marked by gratitude.

Ramadan & Radio: a daily spiritual companion

The radio stations available on radio.net accompany Ramadan with a rich and inspiring programme:

Recitations from the Koran and Islamic teachings to nourish spirituality.

Live prayer times and the breaking of the fast to keep in touch with the highlights of the month.

Solidarity initiatives and inspiring testimonials on caring and helping others.

Advice on well-being and diet for a healthy and balanced fast.

📲 Listen to them on radio.net and immerse yourself in the world of Ramadan!

Ramadan Podcasts: Inspiration and Serenity on Demand

The podcasts available on radio.net allow you to experience Ramadan in a different way, with content you can listen to at any time:

Stories and spiritual reflections to deepen your faith.

Tips for balanced fasting and better energy management.

Moments of meditation and inspiration for a peaceful Ramadan.

📲 Access the best podcasts on radio.net and enrich your Ramadan experience!