Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
SportMajor League Soccer (MLS)Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City

Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City

Major League Soccer (MLS) -

-

On the radio:
KPLO-FM 94 Country
vs

-

On the radio:
WHB - Sports Radio 810 AM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

Major League Soccer (MLS): Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in live stream. The match Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City will start on October 29, 2026 at 1:30 AM.

Major League Soccer (MLS): Join in live with these radio stations

Sporting Kansas City

WHB - Sports Radio 810 AM
WHB - Sports Radio 810 AM
WKTI - 94.5 ESPN
WKTI - 94.5 ESPN
KDTD - La Grande 1340
KDTD - La Grande 1340
Major League Soccer (MLS): More radio live streams of the matchday
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2026 - 12:40:46 PM
A company fromMADSACK