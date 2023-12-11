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SportMajor League Soccer (MLS)Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union

Major League Soccer (MLS) -

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On the radio:
WPRT 102.5 The Game
vs

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On the radio:
94 WIP Sportsradio

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

Major League Soccer (MLS): Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in live stream. The match Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union will start on October 29, 2026 at 1:30 AM.

Major League Soccer (MLS): Join in live with these radio stations

Philadelphia Union

94 WIP Sportsradio
94 WIP Sportsradio
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
WEMG La Mega 105.7 FM
WEMG La Mega 105.7 FM
Major League Soccer (MLS): More radio live streams of the matchday
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