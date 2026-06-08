Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
SportMajor League BaseballKansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

MLB -

-

On the radio:
610 Sports Radio KCSP
vs

-

On the radio:
WTAM 1100 AM
Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these. if you run into one.

MLB: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the MLB in live stream. The match Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians will start on August 28, 2026 at 11:10 PM.

MLB: Join in live with these radio stations

Kansas City Royals

610 Sports Radio KCSP
610 Sports Radio KCSP

Cleveland Guardians

WTAM 1100 AM
WTAM 1100 AM
WMMS 100.7 FM / 87.7 FM
WMMS 100.7 FM / 87.7 FM

MLB: More radio live streams of the matchday

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.11.9 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/25/2026 - 4:24:00 PM
A company fromMADSACK