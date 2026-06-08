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SportMajor League BaseballArizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

MLB -

-

On the radio:
KMVP - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
vs

-

On the radio:
KNBR 104.5 / 680 AM
Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these. if you run into one.

MLB: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the MLB in live stream. The match Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants will start on August 28, 2026 at 1:45 AM.

MLB: Join in live with these radio stations

Arizona Diamondbacks

KMVP - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
KMVP - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

San Francisco Giants

KNBR 104.5 / 680 AM
KNBR 104.5 / 680 AM

MLB: More radio live streams of the matchday

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