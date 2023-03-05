If you’re a parent, teacher, or mentor of children in today’s world, you probably feel overwhelmed by the news. How do you help the kids and students in your li... More
If you’re a parent, teacher, or mentor of children in today’s world, you probably feel overwhelmed by the news. How do you help the kids and students in your li... More
Available Episodes
5 of 19
After school Satan clubs and sowing good seeds
This week, a federal judge ruled that a Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan Clubs to meet. What do we do with cultural celebrations of Satan? And how can we use our free speech rights to sow better seeds?
5/3/2023
38:01
Transgenderism and the love of Christ
How does Christ’s example teach us to navigate transgenderism? Dr. Gary Yagel rejoins the podcast to help us answer listener questions on this tender subject.
4/26/2023
39:19
Navigating the news with SOAR
What does cooking pasta have to do with the discipling kids through the news? Today we’re taking a step back to explore a helpful tool you can use to navigate any sort of media: SOAR.
4/19/2023
29:51
Discipling through wars and rumors of war (with Vicki Drake)
Russia. China. Ukraine. As international tensions rise, war looms large in our minds. This week we’re joined by Vicki Drake, former editor of God’s Big WORLD, to discuss discipling kids through news of war.
4/12/2023
34:18
Engaging gender identity with grace (with Dr. Gary Yagel)
Dr. Gary Yagel of Forging Bonds joins the conversation to explore the origins of gender theory and transgenderism. How can parents and educators engage this difficult issue with grace and truth?
4/5/2023
38:55
About Concurrently: The News Coach Podcast
If you’re a parent, teacher, or mentor of children in today’s world, you probably feel overwhelmed by the news. How do you help the kids and students in your lives engage with what’s going on in the world? How do you disciple them through the news with discernment instead of anxiety?
I'm Kelsey Reed, News Coach for God’s WORLD News, seminary-trained educator, wife, mom of three, and most importantly, follower of Christ. I’m here to come alongside you as you have the important conversations of life, faith, and culture with your kids.
We’ll answer your questions, offer ideas and resources, and hear from other parents and educators to identify the best tools and practices for establishing a non-anxious learning environment, developing news literacy, and cultivating biblical discernment.
Today’s world can feel overwhelming. Let’s press pause together and learn concurrently.