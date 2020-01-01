Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
70s
African Music
Ambient
Asian Music
Bachata
Ballads
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Region
Music
Education
12,497 Stations in
German
365grad
Heidelberg, Germany / Rock, Pop
3lvmr-fm
Twistringen, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Electro
3toastbrot
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative
411
Oberhausen, Germany / 90s, Pop
4242
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
42fm
Germany / HipHop
42Radio-Entertainment
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
42trucker
Germany / Pop
4313
Germany / Pop
43essen12
Essen, Germany / Rock, Pop
471fm
Duisburg, Germany / Hits
48ap
Attnang-Puchheim, Austria / 80s, 90s, Pop
RunFM
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Pop
495
Hamburg, Germany / Electro
4alllplayers
Germany / Pop
4lvr-fm
Twistringen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
4Noises
Heide, Germany / Pop, Electro, Rock
500
Augsburg, Germany / Schlager
50/50 Mix
Hanover, Germany / Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
5435
Germany / Techno
59-cool
Germany / Hits
5stardeluxe
Germany / Pop
60minuten
Berlin, Germany / Rock
64fm
Berlin, Germany / Pop
67
Germany / Alternative
6radio
Germany / Pop
70er80er-revival
Germany / Oldies
70s80sgreatest
Limassol, Germany / 70s
71mix
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies
777fm
Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany / Christian Music
79_uri-radio
Germany / HipHop
7fm
Germany / Pop
80er-zone
Vienna, Austria / 80s, Gothic
80s
Berlin, Germany / 80s
80s90s
Germany / Hits
80s Mix Radio
Berlin, Germany / 80s
80s-revival
Düsseldorf, Germany / 80s
80s-rock-must-die
Mainz, Germany / 80s
80street
Cologne, Germany / 80s
80tophis
Saarbrücken, Germany / 80s
80xl
Germany / 80s
876475
Germany / Hits
889fm
Berlin, Germany / Pop, 80s, Disco, Schlager
889fm-gbcarchery
Berlin, Germany / Blues
889fmgay
Germany / Pop
889fmkultur
Berlin, Germany / Classical
889fmnewyork
Berlin, Germany / Blues
889fmruhrpott
Berlin, Germany / Pop
889fmworld
Berlin, Germany / Country
8daudio
Germany / Hits
