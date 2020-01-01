Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,502 Stations in German

Radio Studio Più
Desenzano del Garda, Italy / Electro, Pop
Radio Ostfriesland
Emden, Germany / Pop
1960-1969
Germany
STAR FM Blues
Berlin, Germany / Blues
N-JOY Pop
Hamburg, Germany / Pop
Radio Potsdam
Potsdam, Germany / Pop
12punks.fm by rautemusik.fm
Cologne, Germany / Punk, Rock
JAM FM 2000er
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Pop
ANTENNE VORARLBERG 80er Hits
Schwarzach, Austria / 80s, Hits
Absolut musicXL
Regensburg, Germany / Pop, Rock
egoRIFF
Munich, Germany / Indie, Pop, Alternative
Radio Ton - Aktuelle Hits
Heilbronn, Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Gong 96.3 - Partygong
Munich, Germany / Electro
MINIMALRADIO
Dresden, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal, Techno
Metal Nation Radio
Windsor, Canada / Metal
coolradio-jazz
Germany / Jazz
ENERGY Reggae
Germany / Reggae
DEUTSCHRAP
Germany / Rap, HipHop
Antenne Niedersachsen Relax
Hanover, Germany / Chillout, Instrumental, Easy Listening, House
FluxForward
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Chillout, Alternative, Pop
#Musik Solo Piano
Aachen, Germany / Classical, Instrumental
Bayernwelle
Freilassing, Germany / Ballads, Hits, Pop
radio SAW 70er
Magdeburg, Germany / 70s, Rock, Funk, Oldies
#Musik Deutschrap
Aachen, Germany / HipHop, Rap
velvetlounge
Germany / Chillout
RMNrelax
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Ambient, Chillout
lofi
Germany / Chillout, Ambient
boom-chicka-boom-rockabilly
Hamburg, Germany / Rock
just80s_maximal
Polch, Germany / 80s
gta-classics
Germany / Alternative
lounge
Lützow, Germany / Chillout, House, Minimal
Radio TEDDY - Deutschpop Nonstop
Potsdam, Germany / Pop
D.M.G Electro Deep Radio
Stade, Switzerland / House, Electro, Minimal
Radio Sauerland - Dein DeutschPop Radio
Meschede, Germany / Pop
RT1 LOUNGE
Augsburg, Germany / Chillout
1000ITALOHITS
Constance, Germany / Pop
soundmania
Germany / Blues, Rock
Rockhaus Radio
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Classic Rock, Metal, Rock, Hard Rock
international-dark-radio
Hameln, Germany / Gothic, Drum'n'Bass
discofox
Bad Rappenau, Germany / Discofox
Klassik Radio - Feel Good Klassik
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
Radio 32 Rock
Solothurn, Switzerland / Rock
kronehit digital
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Electro, R'n'B
memoryradio 1
Germany / Oldies, Schlager
bigFM Deutsche Hip-Hop Charts
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop, Rap
Rentnerradio
Germany / Oldies, Hits, 70s
NDR Kultur - Belcanto
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
bluesstation4you
Geesthacht, Germany / Blues
antennne
Meitingen, Germany
RSA Radio Ostallgäu
Germany / Pop