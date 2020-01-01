Radio Logo
RdMix Soft Love
Germany / Ballads, Easy Listening, Oldies
rdn
Essen, Germany / Hits
real_guitar
Germany / Rock
real-sim-group
Düren, Germany / Hits
real2sl_fm
Germany / Pop
RealFM
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, Pop
realityfm
Koblenz, Germany / Pop
realradio
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
realrockradio
Dreieich, Germany / Rock
RealSoundFM
Tellingstedt, Germany / Rock, Pop
realvinylz
Berlin, Germany / Pop
realyfm
Germany / Hits
real_guitar
Germany / Pop
reapercrew
Greven, Germany / Rock
reapzfm
Germany / Rap
rebel-yell-fm
Bergen, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
rebels-of-hardbass
Duisburg, Germany / Drum'n'Bass
records_mixtape
Vienna, Austria / Rock, Indie
Red Bull
Germany / Hits, Pop
redfm
Germany / Pop
redifm
Vienna, Germany / Pop
redneckparadise
Switzerland / Rock
redradio1
Germany / Hits, Pop
redstarradio
Germany / Dub
reelfm
Germany / Pop
reeperbahn
Germany / Indie
reeperkfm
Germany / Pop
reggaegod
Düsseldorf, Germany / Reggae
reggaetonhits
Germany / Reggaeton
reh
Germany / Metal, Rock
Reisefreudig
Germany / Chillout
reiseradio
Germany / Pop
reisfeld3
Germany / Country
reisfeldeins
Germany / Pop
reisfeldzwei
Germany / Schlager
relaxation
Germany / Chillout
Remember Radio
Bremen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
remix-party
Waldkirchen, Germany / Disco
remixstation
Germany / Pop
renacefm
Germany / Pop
renderfm
Berlin, Germany / Hits
renityfm
Germany / HipHop
renom
Germany / Hits
rentatobi
Germany / Pop
rentyourdreamradio
Germany / Alternative, Dub, Rock
Radio Euro Online
Alsdorf, Germany / Pop, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
repeaxfm
Austria / Rap
Repubblic Rock Radio
Germany / Rock'n'Roll
reqiuemfm
Germany / Pop
rer
Hamburg, Germany / R'n'B, Rock