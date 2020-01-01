Radio Logo
12,498 Stations in German

pluxx7schlagerecke
Germany / Schlager
plvm
Berlin, Germany / Urban
pms
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Electro
pock-fm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Pop
pocketradio
Germany / Pop
pointless-galaxy
Germany / Hits
poka3
Germany / Pop
polargeist
Germany / Electro
polverfm
Switzerland / Top 40 & Charts
polyprisma
Oldenburg, Germany / Rock
pommesfm
Schweinfurt, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
pongis
Aschaffenburg, Germany / Rock
Dein Pop-Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Pop
pop-fm
Vienna, Germany / Pop
pop101
Oberhausen, Germany / Indie, Pop, Electro
pop4hits
Rheine, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rap
popadelica
Germany / Indie
popklub
Mannheim, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock
popkiste
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Oldies
popnonstop
Germany / Pop
poppi
Hamburg, Germany / Pop
popradio-anhalt
Halle, Germany / Pop
Popradio66
Fellbach, Germany / Pop
Popradio NRW
Uedem, Germany / Pop, Alternative, Ambient, Blues
PopSchlagerRadio
Germany / Schlager, Pop
Channels4You/Popsound
Denmark / Pop
popstars
Berlin, Germany / Pop
popular-radio
Düsseldorf, Germany / Pop, Hits
positiveradio
Germany / Classic Rock
pottenhofen
Germany / Pop
power
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
power-diamond-radio
Germany / Pop
Power-Friends-Radio
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s
Power-Of-Beats
Germany / Techno
powerofdream
Germany / Hits
power-partybunker
Saarbrücken, Germany / 90s
power-snake-radio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Rock'n'Roll, Pop
power-station
Munich, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop, Rock
power80s
Vienna, Germany / 80s
Power-Angel-Radio
Germany / Pop, Schlager, Hits, Discofox
powerbank
Berlin, Germany / Hits
Power C
Dachau, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
powerclub
Germany / Hits
Power Dance Radio
Germany / Electro
powerfm
Berlin, Germany / Pop
powerhouse
Hemer, Germany / House
PowerModFM
Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Power-Music
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
powernas-radio
Germany / Urban
powernrw
Germany / Rock