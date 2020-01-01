Radio Logo
RND

12,507 Stations in German

freakquency
Recklinghausen, Germany / Alternative, Blues, Rock
freakyy_tobioo
Durbach, Germany / Hits
freazzy
Cologne, Germany / Pop
frechdachs
Eitorf, Germany / Schlager
frech_fromm
Germany / Christian Music, Pop
freddies-sender
Germany / Electro
fredfm
Bad Dürrenberg, Germany / Pop
free-way-event
Gotha, Germany / Hits
Free-Way-Radio
Gotha, Germany / Hits
freecall
Salzwedel, Germany / Pop
Radiofreedance
Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
freeqradio
Kiel, Germany / Chillout, Electro
freestyle
Ostheim, Germany / Electro
freestyleradio01
Germany / Techno
freetapes
Rostock, Germany / Rap
freeunity
Germany / Electro, Pop
freggers4ever
Germany / Rap
freifunkterraconia
Hanover, Germany / Electro
freigeist
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / HipHop
freizeitparkcheck
Germany / Hits
french-times-saar-e-v
Nalbach, Germany / Punk, Rock, Metal
frequenzsiebenvier
Hamburg, Germany / Rap
freshhappywave
Germany / 80s
freshmusic
Grettstadt, Germany / Blues
freunde-des-nordens
Freudenberg, Germany / Rock
freunde-herzenswelt
Grossenhain, Germany / Schlager
freyfm
Berlin, Germany / HipHop
friede-freude-musik
Germany / Electro
friends-for-radio
Switzerland / Pop
friends4future
Twistringen, Germany / Pop
friendsmusik
Germany / Schlager
frittenfrequenz
Münster, Germany / Indie
Fröhlich Radio
Hohenems, Austria / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
frogrock
Stendal, Germany / Metal
from_trance_2_bigroom
Germany / Trance
froq
Mainz, Germany / Rock, Alternative
frosch-radio
Leipzig, Germany / Drum'n'Bass
frostynuts
Germany / Electro
fruehling
Germany / Gothic
fryday-night
Ratingen, Germany / Pop
fs1
Reinhardshagen, Germany / Discofox
fsr
Germany / 80s
fuchs
Germany / Hits
fuego
Bremen, Germany / Pop
fuenf_sterne
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative, Punk
fullmoon
Mainz, Germany / Funk
FunBaseFM
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Techno, 80s, 90s, Electro
funboxx
Germany / Pop
fundkiste
Berlin, Germany
funfair
Germany / Electro, Pop, Top 40 & Charts