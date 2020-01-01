Radio Logo
4,634 Stations in French

France Bleu Belfort-Montbéliard
Belfort, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Bleu Berry
Bourges, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Bleu Creuse
Guéret, France / Hits, Pop
France Bleu Herault
Paris, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Bleu Limousin
Limoges, France / Hits, Pop, Chanson
France Bleu Lorraine Nord
Metz, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Bleu Mayenne
Mayenne, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Bleu Orléans
Orléans, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Bleu Picardie
Amiens, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Bleu Poitou
Poitiers, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Bleu RCFM Frequenza Mora
Ajaccio, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
France Bleu Touraine
Tours, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
Franco-Espace
Dayton, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rock, Gospel
100% french 80s music
Neuilly-en-Vexin, France / 80s
Gold Fréquence3
Joué lès Tours, France / Hits, Pop
Fréquence Banane
Lausanne, Switzerland / Pop
FRÉQUENCE-CIEL
Gatineau, Canada / Christian Music
Frequence Dance
Saint Martin Aux Bois, France / Electro, House
Frequence Dance Radio
France / Electro, Hits
Fréquence Eghezée
Eghezee, Belgium / Pop
Fréquence ESJ
Paris, France / Hits
Fréquence ESJ Gold
Paris, France / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
FREQUENCE FUN STATION
Brussels, Belgium / Hits, Pop, 80s, 90s
Fréquence Haiti
Port-au-Prince, Haiti / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Zouk and Tropical
Fréquence K
Carros, France / Funk, Electro
Fréquence Mettis'Âge
Metz, France / Rock, Pop
Fréquence Nautique
La Ciotat, France / Pop
Fréquence Plus
Beaune, France / Pop, Hits
Fréquence Protestante 100.7 FM
Paris, France
Fréquence Sillé
Sillé-le-Guillaume, France / Pop, Rap, Electro, Rock
Radio Fréquence Souvenirs
Chauny, France / Pop, Rock, Hits, 70s
Fréquence Terre
Paris, France / Chillout, World
Urban3
Joué lès Tours, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Fréquence Verte - Douceur
Wiwersheim, France / Easy Listening, Ballads
Fréquence Zic
Guissény, France / Rock, Pop
Radio Frequenza Nostra
Ajaccio, France / Traditional
Radio Fretoise
Lanvéoc, France / World, Pop
Friendly Radio
Avignon, France / Electro, Pop, Rock
Friscofunkparker
Puteaux, France / Funk
Fruits de la Passion
France / Podcast
FRUMUZYCA RADIO
Lodz, Poland / Hits, Pop
Fugi FM
Givet, France / Pop
Radio Fugue
Roanne, France / Classic Rock
FunAdos RADIO
Paris, France / Hits
FunkaGroove
France / HipHop, Funk, R'n'B
FunkyBand Radio
Vélizy-Villacoublay, France / HipHop, Funk, Soul, R'n'B
Funky Love
Lorient, France / 80s, Funk
FUN RADIO GUYANE
DOM-TOM / Electro
Fun Radio - Lovin'Fun
Paris, France / Podcast
Fun Radio - PartyFun
Paris, France / Podcast