Top 40 & Charts Radio – 2,436 Stations with Genre
Top 40 & Charts
GFM Galactica 99.9 FM
Oranjestad, Aruba / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Galaxy Bayern
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Gamma Puglia
Barletta, Italy / Top 40 & Charts
Generation Zel! Radio
Brantford, Canada / Electro, HipHop, House, Top 40 & Charts
Radio GenXstreme
Nijmegen, Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts
GNL Radio
Belfast, United Kingdom / Electro, House, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
GermanHits
Kempen, Germany / Electro, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Germany-Radio International
Essen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
GHiTTT 84.8 FM NEW YORK
New York City, USA / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, House, R'n'B
Gladbach Plus Live
Mönchengladbach, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Glamurnaya volna
Russia / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Global-Beatz
Lütjenburg, Germany / HipHop, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
Radio Globo
Rome, Italy / Top 40 & Charts, House, Electro
Radio Globo 88.7 FM
Tegucigalpa, Honduras / Top 40 & Charts
GLOSS FM
Bristol, United Kingdom / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Glow 100
Little Current, Canada / Top 40 & Charts, Electro
GNC Radyo
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
Gold Perlen Music
Wunstorf, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Gold Radio TV
Milan, Italy / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Good Hope FM
Cape Town, South Africa / Electro, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
GOOISCH MUSIC
Hilversum, Netherlands / Soul, Top 40 & Charts
Gorilla Super Digi
Sydney, Australia / Electro, Top 40 & Charts
Radio GRAMAX
Foggia, Italy / Top 40 & Charts
Greatest Hits Non-Stop
Stonehaven, United Kingdom / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Grenzenlos
Switzerland / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Grenzland-Musik
Nettetal, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Guiniguada Islas Canarias 105.9 FM
Las Palmas, Spain / Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Latin
Radio Hafenstrasse
Essen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Handwerker Radio
Schwäbisch Hall, Germany / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Happybeatz-radio
Dortmund, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Hits
HappySoundRadio
Emmerich am Rhein, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
HappyU
Tallinn, Estonia / Top 40 & Charts
Hasetal Radio
Haselünne, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Haugaland
Haugaland, Norway / Top 40 & Charts
Radio HDM
Germany / Rock, Pop, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
Heart Extra
London, United Kingdom / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Heart-Soul-Radio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Hellfire
Hilden, Germany / Pop, Rock, Blues, Top 40 & Charts
Hellweg Radio - Dein Top40 Radio
Soest, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Top 40 by GotRadio
USA / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
TOP 40 por HITFM
Spain / Top 40 & Charts
HAPPY - The VIBE
Portugal / Electro, Top 40 & Charts
TOP 40 - Mega Hits
Portugal / Top 40 & Charts
Hits by Radio ZET
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
HilversumDrie
Hilversum, Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
HIPER.FM
Rio Maior, Portugal / Top 40 & Charts
hit 104.9 The Border
Albury, Australia / Top 40 & Charts
2GZF - hit 105
Brisbane, Australia / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Hits
Hit 40 Radio
Glasgow KY, United Kingdom / Top 40 & Charts
Hit Radio Chassalla
Vellmar, Germany / 70s, Discofox, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
