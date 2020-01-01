Radio Logo
Pop Radio – 10,525 Stations with Genre Pop

Coast and County Radio
Scarborough, United Kingdom / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Coast FM 88.7
Adelaide, Australia / Pop
Coast FM
Penzance, United Kingdom / News-Talk, Hits, Pop
COB'FM 92.7
Saint-Brieuc, France / Pop, Hits
Cobra Live Radio
London, United Kingdom / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Cobras-Crazy-Fun-Radio
Oberhausen, Germany / Pop
Coca Cola FM Argentina
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
Coles Radio South Australia
Adelaide, Australia / Pop
Radio Colina Ambiental
Valparaiso, Chile / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Collège Pergaud
France / Pop, Rock, Chanson
coloRadio
Dresden, Germany / Alternative, Pop
The Colorful Radio
France / Blues, Classic Rock, Country, Pop
Radio Coloris
DOM-TOM / Zouk and Tropical, Pop, African
Radio Color
Villa D'Agri, Italy / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Comala radio
Lille, France / Pop
Combi Radio
Bruges, Belgium / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop
Comoradio International
Como, Italy / Electro, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Compactofm
Argentina / Latin, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Company Campania
Benevento, Italy / Electro, News-Talk, Pop
Radio Company FM
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 70s, 80s, Pop
Radio Compile
Hannut, Belgium / Pop
Comsal Radio
San Salvador, El Salvador / Pop
Concertzender Pop
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Jazz, Pop
Conexão Cidade
Brazil / Hits, Pop, Reggae, Rock
Contact Classic Hits
Jersey, United Kingdom / Rock, Hits, Pop
Radio Contact Italy
Modena, Italy / Disco, Funk, Pop, Rock
Controradio
Florence, Italy / Pop, Oriental
Controradio
Bari, Italy / Pop, Rock
COOG Radio
Houston, USA / Pop
COOL DIRECT
France / Pop
Cool FM - Cool Classics Hot Variety
Sierra Vista AZ, USA / Hits, 80s, Pop
Cool Hits
Saint-Jérôme, Canada / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Cool Music Variety
Cleveland, USA / Pop
Cool Radio 97.4 FM Alicante
Alicante, Spain / Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
Radio Coquelicot
Ebreuil, France / Pop
Corail Radio
Périgueux, France / Hits, Pop
Corazón Estéreo
Bogotá, Colombia / Latin, Pop, Ballads
Radio Corazón
Lima, Peru / Pop, Ballads
Corby Radio
Corby, United Kingdom / Pop
Cordillera FM
Mendoza, Argentina / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Latin
Core: America's Hit Music Station
New York City, USA / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Cork's 96 FM
Cork, Ireland / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Cortina
Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy / Pop
COSMO - Al-Saut Al-Arabi
Cologne, Germany / Oriental, Pop
COSMO - Bernama Kurdî
Cologne, Germany / World, Pop
COSMO - COSMO Live
Cologne, Germany / World, Pop
COSMO - Elliniko Randevou
Cologne, Germany / Pop
COSMO - Estación Sur
Cologne, Germany / Pop
Cosmo Female 96.1 FM Manado
Manado, Indonesia / Asian, Pop
COSMO - Köln Radyosu
Cologne, Germany / Pop

Pop Music - From The Beatles to Bieber

If you’re talking about pop , Michael Jackson also known as the King of Pop will come to mind. However, there were others too who made this genre what it is today. The unique sounds of the Beatles, Madonna, George Michael, Robbie Williams and Britney Spears have echoed through the generations. What would pop music be like without their catchy, harmonic and melodic songs to get everyone singing? But what exactly is pop? We take a look at its rise and impact to bring light to the darkness.

Pop, which is not synonymous with the term popular music, arose out of rock’n’roll, folk and beat music in the mid 50s USA. However, Elvis Presley is also counted as a pioneer of the pop culture. The complexity of the original music style largely disappeared. In its place, simple harmonicas and series’ of melodies easy to remember were introduced, giving the populace better access to this music. With its catchy melodies the new style of pop was especially well received by the younger generation.

The Beatles, who started their legendary career in the 60s, belong to the first and most popular group of bands that have made pop what it is today. With their guitar-driven music they not only provided inspiration for bands at the time but became a source of inspiration for generations of artists to come. Popular music of the 70s was especially shaped by the flower-power-movement and disco music. The US-American film Saturday Night Fever and its respective soundtrack rather spectacularly mirrored the pop-feeling of the 70s with pop hits from the Bee Gees and Kool & The Gang.

Since the 80s pop music has also inspired the adult audience - who could imagine the modern music scene without it? The King of Pop, Michael Jackson , remains unforgotten. His album, Thriller, is the most sold album of all time. His hits Billy Jean and Smooth Criminal epitomize pop from this decade. The same applies for Madonna who received the title of The Queen of Pop with her hits Like A Prayer and Like a Virgin, becoming the most successful female singer of the decade. Also worth mentioning is Whitney Houston and Prince whose hits Wanna Dance With Somebody and Purple Rain respectively have sung themselves into pop heaven. Meanwhile in Europe, pop artists Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Nena and Co. became musical sensations.

In the 90s one of the greatest changes in music history took place with the breakthrough of hip hop and r’n’b. Even popular music became heavily influenced by these two musical styles, seen, for example, in pop songs by Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Boys II Men and TLC. The end of the 90s marked the teen pop entrance on the international music scene. Backstreet Boys, Destiny's Child and the Spice Girls, all from Great Britain, conquered the pop charts. Britney Spears stormed the charts with her hit "...Baby One More Time" and in doing so became arguably the most famous popstar at the time.

In the 2000s the triumph of teen pop continued. However, some boybands such as NSYNC couldn’t hold on to their popularity during the second half of the decade. Instead, many children's series’ stars such as Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez rose to the top of the sales charts. In addition, the strong influence of African American music remained evident. Rihanna, who frequently combined this style with Caribbean sounds, can now be considered one of the biggest pop stars of the last 20 years. The end of 2000s marked the arrival of a new wave of influential artists, all of whom have transformed the music scene up to the present day. Lady Gaga, for example, entered the stage in 2008 with her pop hit Just Dance, and livened up pop music by reintroducing key electronic elements, heard in her music, which can be listened to on the dedicated station, ABCD Lady Gaga .

Justin Bieber's debut single One Time came out a year later. The heart-throb, who was discovered by the equally successful singer Usher, triggered total mass hysteria one public appearance at a time. Also worth noting is the influence of various casting shows on the pop scene over the last 15 years, with shows having produced stars such as One Direction, Olly Murs (both X Factor) and Kelly Clarkson (American Idol).

So, what has this musical backstory taught us? Pop is not just pop. This type of music for the masses likes to combine various, current styles together. Although hard to pin down, the general consensus still recognizes two distinctive features of pop music: its electro-acoustic production and the distribution of this music through mass media. Its "triviality" together with the fact that it is the most lucrative branch of the music industry sometimes gives pop a bad name among critics. However, this hasn’t affected this genre’s popularity one bit. Everyone can relate to the lyrics in some way or another. Countless radio stations on radio.net address the issues of life, love and loss. The extensive collection of radios on offer demonstrates just how diverse this genre is, and that it continues to develop all the time. There will always be a Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift or a Justin Bieber taking the charts by storm.