Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

WDLP-FM - 93.1 FM
Fenwick MI, USA / Oldies
we4youradio
Grebin, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
We-Are-Radio
Frauenfeld, Switzerland / Trance, Oldies, 80s
WebradioWilhelmshaven
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Rock
Weirdsville - the silly side of Halloween
USA / Pop, Chillout, Oldies
WEKZ - Big Oldies 93.7 FM
Madison WI, USA / Oldies
Weltbild Radio Hit Legenden
Augsburg, Germany / Oldies
Weltbild Radio Meine Hitparade
Augsburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Weltbild Radio
Augsburg, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Oldies, Hits
Radio Wetterau
Büdingen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
92.1 W.E.X.S Hott Jamz Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, Oldies, R'n'B, Reggae
WEZS - 1350 AM
Laconia, USA / Oldies
WFPN ROCK 107.1
Norwich CT, USA / Hard Rock, Oldies, Rock
WFRL - Big Radio 1570 AM
Freeport, USA / Oldies
WGAG-LP - Little Buddy Radio 93.1 FM
Princeton, USA / Oldies, Classic Rock, Hits
WGTO 910 AM
Cassopolis MI, USA / Hits, Oldies
WGVS - Real Oldies 850 AM
Whitehall MI, USA / Oldies
WhiteAngelStarRadio
Halle (Saale), Germany / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Hits, Oldies
WHOU-FM 100.1 FM
Houlton ME, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies, Rock
WHVO - Oldies Radio 1480 AM
Hopkinsville KY, USA / Oldies
Wir sind Ostheim
Cologne, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Electro, Rock
WISL-AM 1480
Philadelphia, USA / Rock, Oldies, Hits
WIZD - The Radio Wizard 1480 AM
Neon KY, USA / Oldies
WJFNHITS.COM
New York City, USA / Oldies, 90s
WJMT - Bluejay 96.3
Merrill, USA / Oldies, 70s
WJRG Gospel Inspirations
New Haven, USA / Reggae, Oldies, Gospel
WKOM Radio 101.7 FM
Columbia, USA / Rock, Oldies, 80s
WLHA
Fitchburg, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies
WLXN - Kool 1440 AM
Lexington NC, USA / Oldies
WMCK.FM McKeesport
McKeesport, USA / Oldies, Indie, Alternative, Rock
WNRS - 1420 AM The Fox
Herkimer NY, USA / Oldies
WNWI - Birach Broadcasting Corporation 1080 AM
Oak Hill WV, USA / 80s, Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
WODZ-FM - WODZ OLDIEZ 96.1 FM
Rome, USA / Oldies
WOKE memories
Charleston SC, USA / Oldies, 70s, Jazz, Easy Listening
Wonderlandradio
Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Woope-Radio
Germering, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Hits
World Wide Bluegrass
Cincinnati, USA / Country, Oldies
2WOW - WOW 100.7 FM
Penrith, Australia / Oldies, Country, Easy Listening, Rock
WPAC - Pac 98.7 98.7 FM
Ogdensburg NY, USA / Oldies
WPNJ - WDVR 90.5 FM
Easton PA, USA / Oldies
WPRS 1440 AM
Paris, USA / Oldies
WQFB - Surf 97.3 FM
Flagler Beach, USA / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical, Oldies
WQLB - Hits FM
Tawas City MI, USA / Oldies
Wrong Soul Radio Station 99.1
Antalya, Turkey / Oldies
WSSE-DB
Clarksville TN, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies
WSWO-LP - 97.5 FM
Huber Heights OH, USA / Oldies
WXRB - The Golden 95.1 FM
South Easton MA, USA / Oldies
WXTY - Tally 99.9 FM
Tallahassee, USA / Oldies
WZPH-LP - The Zephyr 96.7 FM
Dade City FL, USA / Oldies
WZRV - The River 95.3 FM
Front Royal VA, USA / Oldies

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.