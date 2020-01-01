Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Urban Essex Online Radio
Southend, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits
Utas Fanradio
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Uzman FM
Antalya, Turkey / Oldies, Pop
Radio Vanya Retro Радио Ваня Олдскул
St. Petersburg, Russia / Oldies
Variety 80s
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Oldies, 80s, Disco, Pop
Variety Lovesongs
Glasgow, United Kingdom / Oldies, Ballads
Variety Oldies
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Vedi Sound Radio
Remscheid, Germany / Oldies, Rock, Pop
RADIO VERONIKA BELGIUM
Belgium / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio VHR - Nostalgie meets Pop
Weissach im Tal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio VHR – Pop, Rock + Oldies
Weissach im Tal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Vibration 2000
Orléans, France / Oldies
Vibration 80s
Orléans, France / Oldies
Vibration 90s
Orléans, France / Oldies
VIBRATION - VINTAGE
Monthey, Switzerland / Oldies, 80s, 90s
Ràdio Vidreres
Girona, Spain / Oldies
Vintage Radio!
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Vinyl On 45
Heerhugowaard, Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Reggae, Soul
Vinyl Radio NW
Seattle, USA / Oldies, 70s, Pop
VIPradio Christmas
Denmark / Oldies, Hits, Pop
VIPradio Hits
Denmark / Hits, Oldies, Pop
Visador-Radio.de
Hamburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Funk, Oldies, Pop
Radio Visby
Visby, Sweden / Oldies, Disco, Pop, Rock
Vivre FM
Paris, France / Oldies, Pop, Rock, News-Talk
Vixen 101
Market Weighton, United Kingdom / Oldies
Vlaamse Wonderjaren
Affligem, Belgium / Pop, Oldies
Voksenradio DK
Denmark / Oldies, Country, Pop
La Radio de Vos Plus Belles Années
France / Oldies
VOWR Radio 800 AM
St. John's, Canada / Hits, Oldies, Country
VOX FM
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, Oldies, Pop
VOXINOX 1
Lausanne, Switzerland / Rock, Oldies
VOXINOX 2
Lausanne, Switzerland / Oldies
WAFC - 590 AM
Clewiston, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
WAFN-FM - Fun 92.7
Arab AL, USA / Oldies
WAGR - HOT 102.5 FM
Lexington MS, USA / Oldies
WAM 24 live Antenne Motorstadl
Bremen, Germany / Blues, Oldies, Pop, Rock
WARM - The Mighty 590 AM
Scranton, USA / Oldies
WARR 1530 AM
Warrenton NC, USA / Oldies, R'n'B, Gospel
WASK-FM - Super Hits 98.7 FM
Ambilly, USA / Oldies
WAXS - Groovy 94.1 FM
Oak Hill WV, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies
WBOG - Kool Gold 1460
Tomah WI, USA / Oldies
WBOM Streaming Radio
Rockford, USA / Classical, Oldies, Pop, Jazz
WBOQ - North Shore 104.9
Gloucester, USA / Oldies
WBTC - 1540 AM
Uhrichsville, USA / Oldies, Hits
WBTM - Big Hits 1330 AM
Danville, USA / 80s, Hits, Oldies
WBVC - 91.1 FM
Pomfret, USA / Oldies
WClassicRadio
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Oldies, Pop, Alternative, Rock
WCXI - Birach Broadcasting Corporation 1160 AM
Fenton MI, USA / Oldies
WDBQ-FM - Q 107.5 FM
Rockford, USA / Oldies
WDIC- FM - MY FM 92.1 FM
Clinchco VA, USA / 80s, 90s, Hits, Oldies

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.