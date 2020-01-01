Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Metroradio
Malaga, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Rock
MFC Radio
Döbeln, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Rock
MFYS528 - Music For Your Soul
Toronto, Canada / Oldies, Pop, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
MIAMIGO
St. Louis, DOM-TOM / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Mindalia Radio
Madrid, Spain / Oldies, Hits
mingradio
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Radio Mirage STARS
Lodz, Poland / Oldies, Hits, Pop, Rock
Misty Radio
Kensington CT, USA / Oldies, Jazz, Easy Listening, Chillout
MMMC-Radio
Germany / Pop, Rock, Oldies, Metal
Moetoen
Vilvoorde, Belgium / Oldies, Pop
Moments of Magics
Germany / Rock, Trance, Oldies, Schlager
Mona FM - Chansons Populaires
Paris, France / Oldies, Hits, Chanson
Movies Broadway Singers and Beyond
Paradise Valley, USA / Easy Listening, Oldies, Film & Musical
M Radio Années 2000
Paris, France / Oldies
M Radio - Années 60 et 70
Paris, France / Oldies, 70s
M Radio - Années 80 et 90
Paris, France / Oldies, 80s, 90s
M Radio Tubes du grenier
Paris, France / Oldies
Mushroom FM
USA / Oldies
musicaferadio
Athens, Greece / Oldies
Radio Musicalisima 89.1
San Miguel, El Salvador / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
musikboxcafe.de
Berlin, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio Musikhöhle
Düsseldorf, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Rock
MusikInselRadio
Steinfurt, Germany / Oldies, Electro, Pop, Rock
Musikkaennchen
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Musikkarussell (AT)
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Hits
Radio Musiktruhe - Best of Musik
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Country, Alternative, Schlager
RADIO-MXM
Nordenham, Germany / House, Oldies, Rock
My70sRadio
USA / Oldies, 70s
My Experience Radio
Athens, Greece / Easy Listening, Oldies, Bossa Nova
My Generation FM
Australia / 70s, Hits, Oldies
Myhitmusic - TOMs CLUB 70s
Hanover, Germany / 70s, Oldies, Pop, Soul
myopusradio.com - Cassette Player
Bangalore, India / 70s, 80s, Oldies
Radio Mystery
Neunkirch, Switzerland / Hits, Oldies, Pop, Rock
NDR 1 Welle Nord - Hits und Oldies
Kiel, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop
NDR 1 Radio MV Kulthitshow
Schwerin, Germany / 70s, Oldies
New Champion Radio UK
United Kingdom / Blues, Rock, Oldies, Hits
Niedersachsenwebradio
Iserlohn, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Nitty-Gritty Music Radio
Toronto, Canada / Oldies, Blues, Rock
NJOY Radio | 88.2 fm Steiermark
Deutschlandsberg, Austria / Pop, Oldies, Hits
NJoy Club 80
Cagnes-sur-Mer, France / 80s, Oldies
NolaOldies.com
USA / Blues, Rock, Oldies
Radio Nord FM 98,6
Hørsholm, Denmark / Pop, Hits, Oldies
Radio-Nordstern
Nordhorn, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Nostálgica Radio
Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Nostalgie Belgique
Brussels, Belgium / Hits, Oldies
Nostalgie Belgique Le Meilleur de Nostalgie
Brussels, Belgium / Chanson, Oldies
NovaStar
Seattle, USA / Rock, Oldies, Country
NSHitradio
Dokkum, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits, Pop
ODS Radio Années 80
Annecy, France / Oldies, 80s
RADIO OLD HITS • RETRO
Lima, Peru / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.