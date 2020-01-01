Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Hit Radio Holiday
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
hits_80s
Germany / Oldies
1 HITS 80s
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Schlager
hotradio4you
Kamp-Lintfort, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
jorp-fm
Germany / Oldies, Pop
jukebox
Germany / Oldies, Hits
jukebox-58
Germany / Oldies
jukeboxoldies
Germany / Oldies
just4fun-radio
Germany / Oldies
Justicediggi
Grevenbroich, Germany / Oldies, HipHop, Schlager
katis-oldie-radio
Rostock, Germany / Oldies
kawedeoldiesradio
Germany / Oldies
korbach
Korbach, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Kanalstadt-Radio-Datteln 2
Datteln, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
lauschair60
Celle, Germany / Rock, Oldies
Radio Lechtal
Munich, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
LittleStar-Radio
Nuremberg, Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock, Schlager
live-damals
Meldorf, Germany / Oldies, Hits
LödieFM
Leverkusen, Germany / News-Talk, Oldies, Pop, Rock
MAGIC Christmas
Schöneiche, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop
MAGIC Flashback
Schöneiche, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
magic-hit-radio
Germany / Oldies
magura_pui
Germany / Oldies
MANGORADIO
Quedlinburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 90s, Rock
MashupFMOldie
Wasungen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
MegaDisco
Malaga, Spain / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
michas-schlagerbox
Munich, Germany / Oldies
Radio Motoforpeace
Rome, Italy / Pop, Oldies, Hits
movibes
Germany / Funk, Oldies, Soul
music
Constance, Germany / Disco, Funk, Oldies, Soul
music-generation
Germany / Oldies
musikgeschichte
Germany / Oldies
musikhorizont
Germany / Oldies
Musikmix
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
musiktruhe
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
musikzirkus
Germany / Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
MWR 1 Radio
Hochheim, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Blues, Rock
Najos Dragon Radio
Germany / Oldies
neufeld
Thun, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Nordsee Radio
Werdum, Germany / Oldies
ÖsterreichRadio
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Pop
oldhits
Rees, Germany / Oldies
oldie-sound
Germany / Oldies
oldie-sound2
Uplengen, Germany / Oldies
oldie24fm
Jüterbog, Germany / Oldies
Oldiecharts
Freiburg, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
oldiefans
Germany / Oldies
oldiefm
Germany / Oldies
OLDIE-RADIO
Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
oldieradio-club
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.