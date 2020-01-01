Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,711 Stations with Genre Oldies

Radio Fresnillo
Fresnillo, Mexico / Oldies, Ballads
Fuchsbau Radio
Berlin, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Rock
FunNightRadio
Germany / HipHop, Hits, Jazz, Oldies
Funtomatic
Dormagen, Germany / Blues, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Fusion Radio
Manchester, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, Pop
GammaGioiosa GoldenHits
Gioiosa Jonica, Italy / Oldies
Radio Gamma Stereo
Rome, Italy / Oldies, Pop
Gargano FM
Italy / Oldies, Pop
Geel FM
Geel, Belgium / Oldies, Pop
Geiseltal-Radio
Germany / Discofox, Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Gemini Sounds Radio
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Oldies
GeneracionX
Atlanta, USA / Oldies, Pop, Ballads
Glazyc80
France / Rock, Oldies, Hits
GLI - The Mighty 1290 GLI
Long Island NY, USA / Oldies
goFM.ro
Sibiu, Romania / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop, Ballads
Golden 50/70s Hits
Paris, France / Oldies, 70s
Gold FM Gran Canaria
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Gold Star Radio
Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Golfbreker Radio
Amersfoort, Netherlands / Oldies
radio Gong 96.3 - Kulthits
Munich, Germany / Oldies, Classic Rock, 70s, 80s
Radio Gong 96.3 - Weihnachtssongs
Munich, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
GotRadio The 70's
Sacramento, USA / Oldies, 70s
Great Big Radio
Walla Walla, USA / Oldies
Greatest Hits Non-Stop
Stonehaven, United Kingdom / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
GrooveMix 2
Sobradinho, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Gull Bylgjan
Reykjavík, Iceland / Oldies
Gwent Radio
Newport, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
HappySoundRadio
Emmerich am Rhein, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Happystarradio
Gengenbach, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
HarbourTown Radio
Hamburg, Germany / Techno, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Harzer BeatBox
Harzgerode, Germany / Oldies, Country, Disco, Schlager
Havenstad FM
Delfzijl, Netherlands / Blues, Oldies
Heideland-Radio
Uelzen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Hermitage FM
Coalville, United Kingdom / Oldies
Radio-Herzpiraten
Chemnitz, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
Heuvellandexpress
Netherlands / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
hg-city
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
OLDIES por Hits 80s
Spain / Oldies
HilversumDrie
Hilversum, Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hi On Line Gold Radio
Netherlands / Oldies, Hits
Hip97 - Rhythmic Oldies
New York City, USA / R'n'B, Oldies
Hitfuchs FM
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Hitfuchs.FM - Oldies
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
HITMIX Gold
Montpellier, France / 80s, Oldies, 70s
Hitpoolradio
Waldshut-Tiengen, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, Oldies, Top 40 & Charts
Hit Radio 80
Ceutí, Spain / Oldies, 80s, Pop
Klangstation-FM featuring Hitradio-BLK
Hohenmölsen, Germany / Pop, Electro, Rock, Oldies
Hit Radio La Luna
Cologne, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
Hit Radio Rocky
Biblis, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
HITRADIO RTL - Weihnachtsradio
Dresden, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.