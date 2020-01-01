Radio Logo
Jazz Radio – 982 Stations with Genre Jazz

KGOU 106.3 FM
Oklahoma City OK, USA / Jazz
KHNY - Honey 103
Gretna, USA / Oldies, R'n'B, Jazz, Soul
KIFM Smooth Jazz HD2
San Diego, USA / Jazz, R'n'B
KIHL 103.7 FM
Hilo HI, USA / Jazz
KJZAK-Jazz
USA / Jazz
KLNX-LP 107.9 FM
Minturn CO, USA / Jazz
KNKX 88.5
Seattle, USA / Blues, Jazz
Koelnbeben
Cologne, Germany / Funk, HipHop, Jazz
KUNV - The Source 91.5 FM
Las Vegas NV, USA / Jazz
La radio des Familles
France / Jazz, Rock, HipHop, Pop
1000smoothhits
Constance, Germany / Jazz
cookies
Mannheim, Germany / House, Jazz, Soul
deluxe
Hanover, Germany / Jazz
freakout
Jena, Germany / Jazz
inbetween
Duisburg, Germany / Classical, Jazz
jazz
Berlin, Germany / Jazz
jazzcrusader
Düsseldorf, Germany / Jazz
Jazzdings
Tübingen, Germany / Jazz, Blues
jazzfm
Germany / Jazz
jazzpusher
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Jazz
Jazzwelt
Constance, Germany / Jazz
JustJazz
Germany / Jazz
kulturkanal
Gernsbach, Germany / Classical, Jazz
lesewoche
Constance, Germany / Jazz
Literatur-Musik
Gießen, Germany / Pop, Jazz, Rock
Eighty Nine Network
Schwerte, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Easy Listening
musenhain
Germany / Jazz
musicpure
Switzerland / Jazz
musik-bar
Kaiserslautern, Germany / Jazz
noise
Munich, Germany / Pop, Electro, Jazz
ohrenweide
Germany / Blues, Classic Rock, Funk, Jazz
quer-s-k-s-t-j
Markneukirchen, Germany / Jazz, Soul
radio-bingen
Bingen am Rhein, Germany / Jazz
radio-hugo
Germany / Jazz, Rock, Pop, Dub
radio-skala
Berlin, Germany / Pop, World, Jazz
radio2016
Germany / Jazz
radioboat
Lüchow, Germany / Jazz
radiojazz
Germany / Jazz
ragonfm
Germany / Jazz
ruhrtal-fm
Witten, Germany / Jazz, Ballads, Soul
rundfunkatelier
Germany / Jazz
shockbase
Berlin, Germany / Jazz
SaarlandRadio
Sulzbach/Saar, Germany / 80s, Pop, Jazz, Rock
swmr
Celle, Germany / Jazz
weihnachtszauber
Remagen, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Swing
SocialFM
Biblis, Germany / Pop, Jazz, Blues, Top 40 & Charts
wota
Germany / Jazz
LEBONMIX SOFT
Toulouse, France / Chillout, Easy Listening, Ambient, Jazz
Legends Radio
Miami, USA / Jazz, Blues
[email protected]* - La Radio
Paris, France / News-Talk, Jazz

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.