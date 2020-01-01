Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,207 Stations with Genre House

HITFM MAURITIUS
Port Louis, Mauritius / Techno, Electro, House, Pop
Iwayhigh Radio
USA / Electro, House
Deeper Shades Radio Network
Redondo Beach, USA / House, Electro, Chillout
KISS Ibiza
Ibiza, Spain / House, Electro
Ambiento
Baia Mare, Romania / Ambient, Easy Listening, Chillout, House
LA MOME CANNES RADIO
Cannes, France / Chillout, House, Electro, Soul
MDR SPUTNIK Club
Halle (Saale), Germany / Electro, House
Radio Record Future House
St. Petersburg, Russia / House
Plus FM
Paris, France / Electro, House, Chillout
The VIBE - Dancefloor Radio
Portugal / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Electro, House
Techno-Revival
Oranienburg, Germany / Techno, Trance, House, 90s
sunshine live - Mix Mission
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, House
Radio Party Groove
Alpignano, Italy / Chillout, House, Soul, Funk
SEDUCTION DANCE TUNES RADIO
Athens, Greece / Electro, House, Indie
Radio Record Big Hits
St. Petersburg, Russia / House, Dub, Electro
Pro FM Dance
Gouda, Netherlands / Techno, Electro, House
Cool Deep
Barakaldo, Spain / House, Electro
Kiss FM Deep
Kiev, Ukraine / House, Electro
BigCityBeats.FM by rautemusik.fm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Electro, House
Loca FM Techhouse
Madrid, Spain / House, Techno
Diva Sound Radio 95.1
Granada, Spain / Electro, Techno, Trance, House
Sound-of-FFM
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / House, Minimal, Techno
PsyStation - Classic Goa Psy Trance
Haifa, Israel / House
PsyStation - Dark Roots Psy Trance
Haifa, Israel / House
DJBUZZ RADIO - LA RADIO DE TOUS LES DEEJAYS !
Paris, France / Electro, House, Pop
Freeminded FM
Amsterdam, Netherlands / House, Trance, Drum'n'Bass, Electro
Lounge Radio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Chillout, House, Ambient
100% GAY Party von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / House, Pop, R'n'B, Electro
PsyStation - Minimal
Haifa, Israel / House
radio TOP 40 - Clubsound
Weimar, Germany / House, Electro
DEEP KULTURE
Paris, France / House, Techno, Minimal
AfterHoursDJs
Brea, USA / House
Versuz Radio
Hasselt, Belgium / Electro, House
Strictly House - DeepDownDirty
London, United Kingdom / Techno, House, Drum'n'Bass
Freak31
Amsterdam, Netherlands / House, Soul, Funk
Maretimo House Radio
Augsburg, Germany / House
Toronto Lounge
Toronto, Canada / Chillout, House
MixCult Deep Techno Radio
St. Petersburg, Russia / House, Dub, Minimal
TOP FM base
Budapest, Hungary / Electro, Hits, House, Top 40 & Charts
Beat - House Online Radio
Istanbul, Turkey / Techno, House, Minimal
UpBeat
Nottingham, United Kingdom / Electro, House, Pop
Strictly House
London, United Kingdom / House
my105 Deep
Zurich, Switzerland / House
Radio Deep
Lucerne, Switzerland / Techno, House, Soul
MBJWORLD MIX RADIO
Reading, USA / House, Soul
beradio
Athens, Greece / Techno, House, Electro
ELECTRO-SWING
Vienna, Austria / Electro, House
Cafe Mambo Radio
Ibiza, Spain / House
DishFM
Hanover, Germany / House, Techno, Electro
Geras FM
Vilnius, Lithuania / Pop, House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.