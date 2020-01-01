Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Ballads Radio – 605 Stations with Genre
Ballads
80s 90s Romantics
Navàs, Spain / 80s, 90s, Ballads
Bay Easy
Malta / Easy Listening, Ballads
Radio Monte Carlo Love Songs
Moscow, Russia / Ballads
90s90s Boygroups
Kiel, Germany / 90s, Pop, Ballads
Café Romántico Radio
Monterrey, Mexico / 70s, Latin, Oldies, Ballads
Christian Power Praise
Springe, USA / Christian Music, Pop, Ballads
WKHR - 91.5 FM
Bainbridge, USA / Ballads
Slow Radyo
Turkey / Ballads
RMC Long Music
Moscow, Russia / Jazz, Ballads, Soul
kronehit love
Vienna, Austria / Ballads
BigR - The Love Channel
Bothell, USA / Ballads
Antenna 5 Dance
Skopje, Macedonia / Ballads
Chérie Romantic
Paris, France / Ballads
I LOVE MUSIC & CHILL
Cologne, Germany / Chillout, Pop, R'n'B, Ballads
antenne 1 Soft & Lazy
Stuttgart, Germany / Chillout, Ballads
Radio 10 Love Songs
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Ballads
KKGL - The Eagle 96.9 FM
Nampa ID, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Radio Poznań
Poznań, Poland / Ballads
Bayernwelle
Freilassing, Germany / Ballads, Hits, Pop
89.0 RTL #Love
Halle, Germany / Ballads
Radio Ton - Kuschelsongs
Heilbronn, Germany / Ballads
Radio Regenbogen - Classic Rock
Mannheim, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
ANTENNE VORARLBERG Love Songs
Schwarzach, Austria / Ballads
Tropical 100 Suave
Freeport, USA / Latin, Merengue, Ballads
First Class Radio
Lisbon, Portugal / Ambient, Jazz, Chillout, Ballads
ENERGY Romantic
Germany / Ballads
Radio Mela
Rolling Meadows, Italy / 80s, 90s, Electro, Ballads
Radio Baladas Viejitas Románticas
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico / Oldies, Ballads
Joint Radio Blues
Tel Aviv, Israel / Blues, Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Ballads
Radio Máxima Digital - Revista Sin Recreo
Xalapa, Mexico / Rock, Pop, Ballads
V Radio 106.6 FM
Jakarta, Indonesia / Ballads
RMF Love
Krakow, Poland / Traditional, Ballads
WVIN-FM - V 98.3 FM
Bath, USA / Easy Listening, Pop, Ballads, Soul
ROUGE SEXY
Lausanne, Switzerland / Ballads, Hits, Pop
Sky Radio Christmas
Naarden, Netherlands / Hits, Pop, Ballads
Tropicalísima Pop & Baladas
USA / Latin, Ballads, Zouk and Tropical
KIFradio Cool
Paris, France / Ballads
heartbeatz.fm
Lüneburg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Easy Listening, Ballads
1.FM - Love Classics
Zug, Switzerland / Ballads
WNNX - Rock 105. FM
College Park, USA / Classic Rock, Ballads
1000 Hits Love
Zaragoza, Spain / Oldies, Ballads
Arabella Lovesongs
Vienna, Austria / Ballads
Radiofoniakraków
Krakow, Poland / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Makradio Radiocafe
Moscow, Russia / Easy Listening, R'n'B, Ballads
Cerise FM
Mulhouse, France / Pop, Ballads, Oldies
Kiss FM Love Songs
Paris, France / Ballads
ROUGE IN LOVE
Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland / Ballads
Rádio Regional de Arouca
Arouca, Portugal / Ballads
Boleros Inolvidables
Lima, Peru / Latin, Ballads
Radio Scoop - 100% Love
Paris, France / Ballads
