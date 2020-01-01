Radio Logo
90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Jouw MNL
Eindhoven, Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts, 80s, 90s, Pop
JoyceFM
Neuss, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Joyride Power Radio
Innsbruck, Austria / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Jukebox Junction Radio
USA / Rock, Oldies, 80s, 90s
JuntosAlways
USA / Chillout, 80s, 90s, Pop
JvR Music of a Lifetime
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, 90s
KABE-Radio
Berlin, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Kashmir Online Radio 97.7 FM
India / Traditional, 90s
Kathys-Club-Radio
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
KAZA FM - КАЗА ФМ
New York City, USA / Electro, 80s, 90s, Pop
Kennet Radio
Newbury, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Kickradio
Netherlands / 80s, 90s
KIIS EXTRA 95.8 CORFU
Corfu, Greece / Pop, 80s, 90s
KILIGSFM
Cebu City, Philippines / Rock, Alternative, 80s, 90s
King's Club Radio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox
Kiss 90
Dublin, Ireland / 90s
WKIZ Kizz Radio
Germany / 80s, 90s, R'n'B, Soul
Kleiner Musikpalast
Oldenburg, Germany / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
KRSE - BOB 105.7 FM
Yakima WA, USA / 80s, 90s
KTFM Muzik Untuk Semua
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / Rock, 90s, Pop
KTMG - Magic 99.1
Prescott, USA / 90s
La Cible 90
Fontaine-l’Évêque, Belgium / 90s, Pop
Lästerschwestern-Radio
Schneverdingen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
La Maxi Radio
Valencia, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s, Electro
LandesWelle Deutsch
Erfurt, Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Latin American Radio
Valparaiso, Chile / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
-z-a-c-h-i-4-u-maxisingles-90s
Meldorf, Germany / 90s
-z-a-c-h-i-4-u-singles-90s
Meldorf, Germany / 90s
0-24_90er_pop_rock
Germany / Rock, 90s, Pop
DeineCharts 0-24 Oldies Pop Rock
Rhauderfehn, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Pop
1-2faslam
Winsen (Luhe), Germany / 90s
3075eurobeat
Germany / 90s
411
Oberhausen, Germany / 90s, Pop
48ap
Attnang-Puchheim, Austria / 80s, 90s, Pop
90er-radio-freiburg
Freiburg, Germany / 90s
90erhits
Germany / 90s
90s
Germany / 90s
AC-PLUS
Bad Segeberg, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
all-time-best
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Angel Family
Dresden, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Discofox
angies_lab
Laufen, Germany / 90s
antenne-rheinland-pfalz
Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Antenne Rhein Ruhr
Witten, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
baritonsound
Pasewalk, Germany / 80s, 90s
bassforyou
Bad Honnef, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
beats90
Könnern, Germany / 90s
bjuubub-music
Germany / 90s, Pop
Boomundspeed
Essen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
cainsdorfradio90ziger
Germany / 90s
Krix.FM - Region Burscheid
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.