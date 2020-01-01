Radio Logo
5 Stations from Sorocaba

Indie 98
Sorocaba, Brazil / Reggae, Rock, Indie
Indie MPB
Sorocaba, Brazil / Rock, Indie
Radio Xis
Sorocaba, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Ballads
Rádio Vanguarda 94.9 FM
Sorocaba, Brazil / Sertanejo
VIVAcidade
Sorocaba, Brazil / Electro, House, Pop