4 Stations from New Ulm MN

North Pole Radio
New Ulm MN, USA / Oldies, Easy Listening
WRKL - Polskie Radio WRKL 910 AM
New Ulm MN, USA / World, Pop
KJTS - Kinship Christian Radio 88.3 FM
New Ulm MN, USA / Christian Music
KATO-FM - Minnesota 93.1 FM
New Ulm MN, USA / Country