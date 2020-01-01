Radio Logo
9 Stations from Jena

breakingbeats
Jena, Germany / Electro
Campusradio Jena
Jena, Germany / Pop
FCCradio
Jena, Germany / News-Talk
freakout
Jena, Germany / Jazz
klinikradio
Jena, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
radio26
Jena, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Schnapphansjena
Jena, Germany / Hits
radio okj
Jena, Germany / Pop, Rock
Radio Kahla
Jena, Germany / Pop

Radio frequencies in Jena

ANTENNE THÜRINGEN
90.9
Deutschlandfunk
104.5
Deutschlandfunk Kultur
98.2
LandesWelle Thüringen
106.1
MDR Aktuell
89.5
MDR JUMP
101.9
MDR KULTUR
96.4
radio okj
103.4
radio TOP 40
94.8