73 Stations from
Duisburg
Radio Duisburg
Duisburg, Germany / Pop
Firat FM
Duisburg, Germany / Pop
Discofoxhimmel
Duisburg, Germany
PsyRADIO.FM Progressive
Duisburg, Germany / Electro
Discofox 24
Duisburg, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Downtown Radio Duisburg
Duisburg, Germany / Rock, Pop
Soundbase-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
funksoulbrother
Duisburg, Germany / Soul
dance-to-the-beat
Duisburg, Germany / Pop
club-sensation
Duisburg, Germany / Electro
Love Express Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio2plus1
Duisburg, Germany / Hits, Pop, Discofox, Rock
99Live
Duisburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Discofox, Pop
BoingsWorld
Duisburg, Germany / Podcast
Devil of Radio
Duisburg, Germany / Hits
DJ Totos Webradio
Duisburg, Germany / Electro, House, Trance
Djtotos Playlist
Duisburg, Germany
Green-Beatz-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Hitpower-Radio.de
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
HitPower-Radio.com
Duisburg, Germany / Pop
471fm
Duisburg, Germany / Hits
allmusik
Duisburg, Germany / Hits
anwyco
Duisburg, Germany / HipHop
crazystar-beatz.net
Duisburg, Germany / Techno, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
deluxefm
Duisburg, Germany / Pop
djpascal
Duisburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Dancenight-Express
Duisburg, Germany / Trance, House, Pop, Rock
Hitpower-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / Discofox
inbetween
Duisburg, Germany / Classical, Jazz
Jesus-deine-Hoffnung-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / Christian Music
lavadaze
Duisburg, Germany / Indie
melody-on-ice
Duisburg, Germany / Pop
nrtt4
Duisburg, Germany / Hits
queerradio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s
radio-lamuka
Duisburg, Germany / Hits
radio-lamuka2
Duisburg, Germany
RadioOnly
Duisburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
radioonlyrap
Duisburg, Germany / Rap
radioonlyremix
Duisburg, Germany / Electro
radiovieduroyaume
Duisburg, Germany / Christian Music
ravfm
Duisburg, Germany / Pop
rebels-of-hardbass
Duisburg, Germany / Drum'n'Bass
ruhrort
Duisburg, Germany / Rock
ruhrpott-hits
Duisburg, Germany / Hits
Station FX
Duisburg, Germany / Classical, Ambient, Ballads
soundarea51
Duisburg, Germany / Rap
Soundblaster-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / Schlager, Pop
starexpress-friends
Duisburg, Germany / Pop
streetfighter
Duisburg, Germany / Metal
torsten-dancer
Duisburg, Germany / Techno
Radio frequencies in Duisburg
Campusfm
104.5
Radio Duisburg
92.2