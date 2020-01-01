Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

7 Stations from Bamberg

Radio Bamberg
Bamberg, Germany / Pop, Rock
Radio Galaxy Oberfranken
Bamberg, Germany / Pop
Radio Hotspot
Bamberg, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Club FM Bamberg
Bamberg, Germany / Electro, House, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
0ldiesender
Bamberg, Germany / Oldies
Radio Nordsee
Bamberg, Germany / Oldies
Uni-Vox
Bamberg, Germany / HipHop, Indie, Pop, Rock

Radio frequencies in Bamberg

AFN Bavaria - The Eagle
98.9
B5 aktuell
97.4
BAYERN 1 - Franken
94.8
Bayern 2 Nord
89.6
BAYERN 3
99.8
BR-KLASSIK
102.9
Radio Bamberg
88.5
Radio Galaxy Oberfranken
104.7