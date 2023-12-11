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SportNBA BasketballPhoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Basketball -

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On the radio:
KTAR - News-Talk 92.3
vs

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On the radio:
WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder will start on October 27, 2026 at 1:00 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Oklahoma City Thunder

WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM
WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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