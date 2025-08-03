Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Keefer Tested

Loretta's is done and dusted but the family and I sit down to recap the final days of the week and go over what happened at the ranch. We get off-road racer turned motocross guy Cole Forbes on to clear up a few things as well as talk about his week, how Aden's last motos were, who were the standouts of the week, who was our disappointments of the week, a young lady taking our sport to new levels, Matt Burkeen's videos, J-Law graduates and A LOT more in this hefty Loretta's special.
1:38:34
Show #440 - Loretta Lynn's Day 3 Recap
The Keefer family goes over day three of LL's 2025. Weather delays, fast B kids, fast women, some riders that we think should be doing better, a scary guy and a frenchy, how to navigate the amateur motocross path as well as a lot more within this episode.
1:06:11
Show #439 -2025 Loretta Lynn's Day 2 Recap
Keefer brings in Randy Richardson, Robby Green and Eddie Laret to talk about day 2 at the ranch. From crashes, podiums, who was good, who wasn't, how the track shaped up and even how many motocross training facilities are in the paddock these days. If you weren't there, it will feel like you were!
1:27:21
Show #438 - Loretta Lynn's 2025 Day One
Sit down with the Keefer family and enjoy the day one recap of some racing at the ranch. Kris, Aden, Heather as well as Eddie Laret talk about the day's events, how the racing went, who was fast, who wasn't and even a little bit of drama to tie it all in. It wouldn't be Loretta's without some sort of drama right?
1:14:37
Show #437 - KTM 350 SX-F vs. Yamaha YZ450F Which One Is Better For You?
Let me walk you through the old age question... Should I get a 350 or a 450? I grab our modified KTM 350 SX-F as well as our trusty Yamaha YZ450F in order to guide you through all of the positives and negatives of each size and color. Is a modified 350 a disadvantage like others say it is? Why modify a 350 when you can just buy a 450? Can you make a 450 ridable for the masses? All of these questions answered in this show!
1:00:34
