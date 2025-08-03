Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Keefer Tested

Show #437 - KTM 350 SX-F vs. Yamaha YZ450F Which One Is Better For You?

Let me walk you through the old age question... Should I get a 350 or a 450? I grab our modified KTM 350 SX-F as well as our trusty Yamaha YZ450F in order to guide you through all of the positives and negatives of each size and color. Is a modified 350 a disadvantage like others say it is? Why modify a 350 when you can just buy a 450? Can you make a 450 ridable for the masses? All of these questions answered in this show!