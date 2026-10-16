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Donnybrook

Nine PBS
Government
Donnybrook
Latest episode

346 episodes

  • Donnybrook

    Rail Crossing "Quiet Zones", ICE at Airport and Session Taco | Donnybrook: Oct. 15, 2026

    10/16/2026 | 41 mins.
    Charlie Brennan debates with Alvin Reid, Wendy Wiese, Bill McClellan and Sarah Fenske. The debate continues on Last Call.
  • Donnybrook

    Moldy Apartments, Metro Student Suspended, and Sacraments for Detainees | Donnybrook: Oct. 8, 2026

    10/09/2026 | 39 mins.
    Charlie Brennan debates with Alvin Reid, Wendy Wiese, Bill McClellan and Joe Holleman. The debate continues on Last Call.
  • Donnybrook

    Andrew Bailey Returns, Squatters Lawsuit, Train Horns | Donnybrook: October 1, 2026

    10/02/2026 | 38 mins.
    Charlie Brennan debates with Alvin Reid, Wendy Wiese, Bill McClellan and Sarah Fenske. The debate continues on Last Call.
  • Donnybrook

    Amendment 3, Elliot Davis Banned, Funds for Early Ed | Donnybrook: September 24 2026

    09/25/2026 | 38 mins.
    Alvin Reid debates Wendy Wiese, Bill McClellan, Joe Holleman and Jason Rosenbaum. The debate continues on Last Call.
  • Donnybrook

    Sharon Tyus' Remarks, Denny Hoskins, New Police Comms | Donnybrook: September 17, 2026

    09/18/2026 | 41 mins.
    Alvin Reid debates with Wendy Wiese, Sarah Fenske, Joe Holleman and Jacob Kirn. The debate continues on Last Call.
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About Donnybrook
The show that gives new meaning to the word "debate." Hear what happens when five quick-witted, highly opinionated St. Louis journalists disagree on tough topics. This is not another dry, tame talk show. On Donnybrook, the issues are hot and so is the discussion. It's a high-energy, no-holds-barred debate on the week's news topics. With tongue-in-cheek, Donnybrook's subtitle is "polite conversation on the issues." With host Charlie Brennan, the conversation is highly opinionated and not always "polite." The panel of regulars tackles tough issues and controversial subjects. The opinions are well-informed and widely divergent. Donnybrook is brought to you locally by Design Aire Heating & Cooling.
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