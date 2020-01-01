Radio Logo
272 Stations in Turkish

Gold FM
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Kiss Dance
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Kiss Kids
Istanbul, Turkey
Korganinsesi FM
Turkey / Pop
34istanbul
Turkey / Traditional
ZRadio
Nettetal, Germany / Hits
Lig Radyo
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits
Dance Station - Loops Radio
Istanbul, Turkey / Techno
Deep House Station - Loops Radio
Istanbul, Turkey / Chillout, House
Mamas FM Türkü Radyosu Kanal 2
Istanbul, Turkey / Traditional
Mega Radio London
London, United Kingdom / Pop
Moral FM
Istanbul, Turkey / Islamic music
Radio Mydonose 106.5
Ankara, Turkey / Traditional, Pop
Mydonose Türk
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop, Hits
Nor Radyo
Istanbul, Turkey / World, Traditional
NTV Spor Radyo
Istanbul, Turkey
Number1 FM
Istanbul, Turkey / Electro, Pop
Number1 Türk Slow
Istanbul, Turkey / Ballads
Radio Özden 99.4
Nazilli, Turkey / Traditional, World
Olay FM 90.5
Biliyordum, Turkey / Pop
Radyo Orhan Ölmez
Turkey / Pop
Özel FM 103.2
Kayseri, Turkey / Pop
ÖZ FM
Turkey
Pal Doğa
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Pal Orient
Istanbul, Turkey / Oriental
Pal Station
Istanbul, Turkey / Electro
Pop 90
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop, Hits
Popüler FM
Turkey / Pop
Power Türk Baby
Istanbul, Turkey
Power Türk Cover
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
PowerDeep
Istanbul, Turkey / House
Power Türk Efsane
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Power Türk En Iyiler
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Power Türk Gold
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Power Türk Remix
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Power Türk R'n'B Hip Hop
Istanbul, Turkey / R'n'B
Power Türk Salsa
Istanbul, Turkey / Salsa
Power Türk SineMüzik
Istanbul, Turkey / Film & Musical
Radyo Kafe Türk
Paris, France / Jazz, Chanson, Classical, Pop
Radyo ES (Almanya)
Turkey / Pop
kayseri radio life
Kayseri, Turkey / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Rock
Radyo06 - Radyo Sıfıraltı
Turkey / Hits, Pop
Radyo2000
Turkey / World
Radyo34
Mannheim, Germany / World, Pop
Radyo 45'lik
Turkey / Pop
Radyo90
Turkey / 90s
Radyo Afet
Istanbul, Turkey / Oriental
Radyo Avrupa
Turkey / Pop, World
Radyo Ayvalık
Turkey / Easy Listening, Oldies
Radyo Banko
Turkey