1,571 Stations in
Portuguese
Rádio Marinha do Brasil
Brazil
Radio MCM
Paris, France / Pop
Mega FM
Maia, Portugal / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Mega FM.Net
Brazil / Sertanejo, Pop
Rádio Metropolitana (Rio)
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Gospel
rádio mix 98 fm
Curitiba, Brazil / Traditional, Pop, Sertanejo
Rádio Mix Music
Belo Horizonte, Brazil / Gospel
Rádio Moda Sertanejo
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Sertanejo
Rádio Moderna
Coruche, Portugal / Hits, Pop
Radio Monte FM 96.7
Patrocinio, Brazil / Hits
Rádio MR
Vitória de Santo Antão, Brazil / Hits, Pop, Sertanejo, Forró
Rádio Mundial Rock
São Paulo, Brazil / Rock
Rádio Mundial (São Paulo)
São Paulo, Brazil / Gospel
Radio Na Balada (Pop)
Recife, Brazil / Pop
RADIO NATIVA GOIAS FM
Brazil / Hits
Rádio Net Digital Heliópolis
Bahia, Brazil / Pop, Gospel
Radio Net Yeshua
Paraguay / Christian Music, Gospel
RÁDIO NOCAUTE
Brazil / Hits
Rádio Norte
Porto, Portugal / Hits
Rádio Nostalgia Elvas
Elvas, Portugal / Oldies, 80s, 90s
Rádio Nova Antena
Lisbon, Portugal / Oldies
Rádio Nova Mundial FM (São Paulo)
São Paulo, Brazil / Gospel
Rádio Nova Nacional FM
Porto, Portugal / Electro, Funk
Radio NT Gospel
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Gospel
Radio Oceano.Net
Geneva, Switzerland / Sertanejo, Samba, Fado, Kizomba
Rádio Olinda
Olinda, Brazil / Gospel
Rádio Ovos Moles
Aveiro, Portugal / Traditional
Rádio Pax Club
Brazil / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Rádio Pax
Beja, Portugal / Pop
Rádio Poesia
Olinda, Brazil / News-Talk
Radio Pop Lusa
Conthey, Switzerland / Pop
Rádio Positiva Web
Brazil / Hits
Rádio Radical
Lisbon, Portugal / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
Rádio Razão Gospel
São Paulo, Brazil / Gospel
Rádio RBO FM
Lisbon, Portugal / Hits
Rádio Rede Mais
João Pessoa, Brazil
Radio Renacer rd
Constance, Dominican Republic / Christian Music
Rádio Repentistas
Olinda, Brazil
Radio Ribeira Do Porto
Porto, Portugal / Hits
Rádio Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Gospel
Radio Rio Preto Internet
Sao Jose Do Rio Preto, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Rádio Rock
Lisbon, Portugal / Rock
Rádio Rural FM Web
Brazil / Hits
Rádio Salvador FM POP Oficial
Salvador, Brazil / Pop
Rádio Sampler
São Paulo, Brazil / Electro, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Sara Brasil FM (Rede - Brasília)
Campinas, Brazil / Gospel
Rádio Sara Brasil FM (São Paulo)
São Paulo, Brazil / Gospel
Forró Top FM
São Paulo, Brazil / Forró
Radio SBN
Teresina, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Rádio Scalla
São Paulo, Brazil / Instrumental
