1,175 Stations in Italian

Golden Hit Radio
Italy / Pop
Radio Gold
Fabriano, Italy
Gold Radio TV
Milan, Italy / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Gold Radio Web
Italy / Rock, 80s, 90s, Funk
Radio Golfo International
Italy / 70s, 80s, Pop
Radio GRAMAX
Foggia, Italy / Top 40 & Charts
RGS - Radio Grandi Successi
Italy / Rock, Electro, Podcast
Radio GrP Giornale Radio Piemonte
Turin, Italy
Radio GrP Melody
Turin, Italy
Radio GrP Tre
Turin, Italy
Radio Handball Italia
Bologna, Italy
Radio Hemingway
Milan, Italy / Pop
Radio Hemingway
United Kingdom / Rock, Blues, Pop
AMORE - Kiss Kiss Love
Italy / Ballads
Pop - Radio Kiss Kiss Italia
Hamburg, Germany / Pop
Rock - Virgin Radio
Hamburg, Germany / Rock
Radio Hip Hop
Bologna, Italy / HipHop, Urban, Rap
Hit Radio Italia
Ravenna, Italy / Hits
Hit Radio Network
Faenza, Italy / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Icon Radio
Lecce, Italy / Pop, Jazz, Electro, Rock
icprm radio
Milan, Italy / Traditional, Pop, Asian
idea radio
Italy / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Iglesias
Iglesias, Italy / Hits, Pop
Radio Iglesias Blues
Iglesias, Italy / Blues
Radio Iglesias Dance
Iglesias, Italy / Electro
Radio Iglesias Jazz & Soul
Iglesias, Italy / Jazz, Soul
Radio Iglesias Lounge
Iglesias, Italy / Chillout
Radip Ildiscobolo
Pisa, Italy / Oldies, Jazz
illogicradio
Rome, Italy / Trance
ImpactGirl
Italy / Podcast
Impact Radio Web
Taranto, Italy / Top 40 & Charts, Chillout, Soul
Radio Incontro Pesaeo
Pesaro, Italy / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Incontro Sport 105.8 FM
Rome, Italy / Pop
La Radio Indie Rock Thematic Radio
Siano, Italy / Rock, Indie
Inforadio Vicenza
Sarego, Italy / Pop
IS GOOD FOR YOU
Verona, Italy / Top 40 & Charts, House, Electro, Pop
Italia Network Latinoamérica
Lima, Peru / Latin, Hits, Pop
Italian Style Radio
Györ, Hungary / Electro, Latin, Pop
Italia Radio Network
Italy / Electro, Trance, Pop
Italy Classical Radio
Bari, Italy / Classical
Italy Web Radio
Italy / Pop
IZIradio
Pescara, Italy / Pop, R'n'B, Electro, Rock
JACK FM ITALIA
Rome, Italy / Electro, Rock, HipHop, Pop
Juice Radio Italia
Italy / Rock, Trance, Pop
Radio Jukebox
Turin, Italy / Pop
Radio JungleCiani
Chiasso, Switzerland / World, Pop
Radio K2 Mater
Sardinia, Italy / Christian Music, Pop
Radio Kemonia
Caserta, Italy / Pop
Kiss Kiss Disco
Naples, Italy / Electro
Kiss Kiss History Hits
Naples, Italy / Hits