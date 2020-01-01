Radio Logo
12,511 Stations in German

bestoftorgau
Torgau, Germany / Pop
blackyfm
Kassel, Germany / Pop
bluefm
Germany / HipHop
born79
Recklinghausen, Germany / Alternative, Metal, Punk, Rock
champagne-music-bad-honnef
Bad Honnef, Germany / Schlager
Channel-2
Bielefeld, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
charthitz
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
contrapunkt
Constance, Germany / Indie
Diaspora360
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop, Alternative
djinfinity
Cologne, Germany / House, Electro, Trance
fantasyradio
Erlangen, Germany / Gothic
Firedance
Gronau, Germany / Techno, Trance
Flatlines
Germany / Gothic, Industrial
FUN FM
Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, 80s, Pop
gay-live
Halle (Saale), Germany / House
ground-zero
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Techno
Gute Musik
Mainz, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Rock, Schlager
housechecker
Germany / Electro
indiego
Munich, Germany / Indie
instrumental-orchestral-hits
Lviv, Ukraine / Hits
kaffee
Würzburg, Germany / Blues
keinradio
Germany / Pop
krautundchips
Weimar, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
kuschellounge
Cologne, Germany / Pop
lebensradio
Hallbergmoos, Germany / Christian Music, Pop, Rock, Gospel
lgbtradio
Hamburg, Germany / Pop
lightfm
Hamburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
lionel
Hanover, Germany / House
MAGIC Top100
Schöneiche, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
mc-kaya-radio
Germany / Pop, House
melodicrockstation
Germany / Hard Rock
newliferadio
Berlin, Germany / Hits
nonpop
Karlsruhe, Germany / Metal, Chillout, Industrial, Minimal
northcoast
Germany / Chillout
nrwhc
Germany / Electro, Metal
oldies500
Essen, Germany / Oldies
powertrance-one
Burbach, Germany / Trance
Radio Rabenwind
Germany / Neo-Medieval
radio-dietzenbach
Dietzenbach, Germany / Pop
radio-elsteraue
Elsteraue, Germany / Hits
radio-gaga
Kamp-Lintfort, Germany / Schlager
Radio Mülfort
Mönchengladbach, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
radio schleiden
Heinsberg, Germany / Schlager
radiokids4m3
Kierspe, Germany
rap2soul
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
rfs
Germany / Hits
rockhouse
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Rock
Rover FM
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
schlagerweihnacht
Constance, Germany / Schlager
schwarzlauscher
Ahaus, Germany / 80s, Gothic