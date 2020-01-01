Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,502 Stations in German

lovebeats
Germany / Ballads
nonstopmusik
Limbach-Oberfrohna, Germany / Hits
Pucki
Wolfsburg, Germany / Pop
radio-welle101
Bremerhaven, Germany / Hits
radiojfm-beats
Germany / Chillout
rdio-chill
Germany / Chillout
typischangelo
Germany / Metal, Electro, Rock
NDR Info - Jazz Nacht
Hamburg, Germany / Jazz
Ö1 Rudi Radiohund
Vienna, Austria / Podcast
Oldenburg Eins
Oldenburg, Germany / Pop, Rock
sonus.fm
Cologne, Germany / Techno, House, Minimal
Top 20 Radio
Berlin, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
1LIVE - Comedy
Cologne, Germany / Podcast
bermuda.funk Freies Radio Rhein-Neckar
Mannheim, Germany / Alternative, Drum'n'Bass
CouchFM
Berlin, Germany / House, Indie, Pop, Rock
DASDING Black Affairs
Baden-Baden, Germany / R'n'B, Urban, HipHop, Reggae
FCK.FM
Munich, Germany / Hard Rock, Metal
Radio-Friendship
Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
0-24schlagermania
Germany / Schlager
007
London, United Kingdom / Film & Musical
4you
Bad Arolsen, Germany / Alternative
black666
Berlin, Germany / Metal, Gothic, Industrial
christromantik
Essen, Germany / Christian Music, Instrumental, Gospel
classichits
Wetzlar, Germany / Oldies
disco-sound-radio
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, Discofox
district.fm - PURE RAP
Germany / Rap, HipHop
djtec
Constance, Germany / Electro, Indie
elpatronfm
Germany / Pop
game-tation
Germany / Film & Musical
gothica
Berlin, Germany / Gothic
hawaii_fm
Düsseldorf, Germany / HipHop
hoodmuzic
Ravensburg, Germany / HipHop
infinity-fm
Germany / Pop
musiktreff_beatmusik
Stollberg, Germany / Oldies
nightcore
Neckarsteinach, Germany / Alternative, Electro
nwr-metal
Germany / Metal
radio-blue-mountain
Germany / Techno
radiotime
Austria / Top 40 & Charts
scifi
Germany / Film & Musical
skyradio
Ismaning, Germany / Hits, Country, Pop, Rock
United Starfire Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, 90s
uselinks
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany / Gothic, Electro, Techno
OLDIES 192 FM - Schlager & Pop
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio109 – Die schönsten Schlager
Kaarst, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
RadioMv Deutsch
Mount Vernon, USA / Christian Music
Radio Northsea International Germany
Lippstadt, Germany / Oldies
#Musik Kids
Aachen, Germany / Pop
RMNdancechannel
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Electro, Trance, House
Radio Schattenwelt
Augsburg, Germany / Gothic, Metal, Punk, Rock
ROCK ANTENNE - Coversongs
Ismaning, Germany / Rock