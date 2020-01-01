Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,502 Stations in German

alte-schule
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop
berlinbeats
Berlin, Germany / Funk, Soul
dockhouseradio
Aachen, Germany / House
joachim
Germany / Alternative
Music-is-my-life
Neuss, Germany / 80s, Gothic, Industrial, Metal
PiN FM
Leipzig, Germany / Punk, Indie, Rock
primetime
Oberhausen, Germany / Oldies, Pop
radio-64
Germany / Pop
Radio Hot 100
Axams, Austria / Latin, Pop, 90s, Rock
radio-station-w-e-f-u-n-k
Germany / Funk
webradio-power
Germany / Pop, Hits
Mach mehr Geld
Germany / Podcast
NDR Info - ZeitZeichen
Hamburg, Germany / Podcast
Radio TEDDY - Hessen Livestream
Wiesbaden, Germany
SWR4 Ludwigshafen
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
B5 aktuell - Online-Nachrichten
Munich, Germany / Podcast
Bass of Music
Recklinghausen, Germany / House, Disco
CoreTime.FM
Germany / Drum'n'Bass, Electro, Techno
Deutscher Radiopreis 2017
Hamburg, Germany / Pop
Deutsches Radio Spanien
Torrevieja, Spain / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Hard Rock FM
Berlin, Germany / Hard Rock
Radio free FM
Ulm, Germany / Alternative, Pop, HipHop, Rock
Radio Hotspot
Bamberg, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Furry.FM
Zurich, Sweden / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Krix-fm
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Rock, Hits, Pop
beach-radio
Praia de Mira, Portugal / Rock
countrymusicgermany
Stuttgart, Germany / Country
oldiewelle-wk
Wermelskirchen, Germany / Oldies
POPRADIO
Grimmen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
schlagerparty
Dortmund, Germany / Schlager
sound-of-good
Leer, Germany / 80s
MONO - Meine Geschichte
Hamburg, Germany / Podcast
Radio Alpina 106,9
Saalfelden, Austria / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radiostation 218
Hildesheim, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Antenne Niedersachsen 70er
Hanover, Germany / 70s
bigFM RUSSIA
Stuttgart, Germany / Pop, Electro, World
BoomFM
Berlin, Germany / Urban, HipHop, Rap
Radio Grüne Welle
Bolzano, Italy / Christian Music, German Folklore, Schlager
JAM FM Chill
Berlin, Germany / Chillout
als-radio
Kiel, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Rock
ChartMix
Wipperfürth, Germany / Rock, Pop, Oldies, Electro
club-sensation
Duisburg, Germany / Electro
darkwaves-chan
Nienburg (Saale), Germany / Alternative
dauerwelle
Germany / Rock
deep-tech-club
Cologne, Germany / House
einfach-seoul
Germany / Asian
Karneval
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Schlager
NDR Kultur - Starke Stücke
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
bigFM Nightlounge
Stuttgart, Germany / Podcast
Radio Berg - Dein Schlager Radio
Kürten, Germany / Schlager