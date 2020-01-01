Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,507 Stations in German

rock-the-funky-beatz
Lelystad, Netherlands / Dub
MDR THÜRINGEN Suhl
Suhl, Germany / Oldies, Pop
ON Relax
Hof, Germany / Chillout, Pop, Easy Listening, Ballads
Radio Bochum - Dein 90er Radio
Bochum, Germany / 90s
Radio Westerwald
Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
RADIO 21 - Hildesheim
Hildesheim, Germany / Rock
Radio Hamburg 90er Hits
Hamburg, Germany / 90s
ANTENNE VORARLBERG 90er Hits
Schwarzach, Austria / 90s
ANTENNE LOUNGE
Klagenfurt, Austria / Hits
ANTENNE MÜNSTER - Dein 90er Radio
Münster, Germany / 90s
best_of_90s
Leipzig, Germany / 90s
fluffylandrpg
Munich, Germany / Pop
Lounge FM 100% Austria
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Chillout
Ostseewelle - Deutsche Hits
Rostock, Germany / Rock
Unser-Kellerradio-DD.de
Dresden, Germany / 80s, Electro, Pop
I LOVE HARDSTYLE
Cologne, Germany / Techno, Electro
lt21music
Hamburg, Germany / Pop
ANTENNE MÜNSTER - Dein Schlager Radio
Münster, Germany / Schlager
BigOne.1
Iserlohn, Germany / Rock, 80s, R'n'B, Trance
Die LandesWelle GrillWelle
Erfurt, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
89.0 RTL Deutsch Rap
Halle (Saale), Germany / Rap, HipHop
DIE NEUE 107.7 – MODERN ROCK
Stuttgart, Germany / Rock
luluEURO
Cologne, Germany / 90s
BeGay
Kaarst, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro
ERF Pop - Das Radio
Wetzlar, Germany / Christian Music, Pop
Hardstyle And Hardcore
Oberwart, Austria / Metal
Weißblauer Stammtisch
Germany / German Folklore
Life Radio Chill Out
Linz, Austria / Chillout, Ambient
RT1 NUMBER ONES
Augsburg, Germany / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Alternative
Berlin, Germany / Alternative
alpenpower
Germany / German Folklore
antenne
Düsseldorf, Germany / Indie, Rock
dortmunderradio
Dortmund, Germany / Pop
psychedelic_goa_trance_pro_darkspy
Cologne, Germany / Electro, Trance, Drum'n'Bass
indie_experience
Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock'n'Roll
elitefmncs
Berlin, Germany / Electro
kakerlakenradio
Mannheim, Germany / Alternative, Rock, Indie
RADIO BOB! BOBs Singer & Songwriter
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Chillout, Pop, Ballads
Soundbase-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Sunray-FM
Blaubeuren, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
bigFM GROOVENIGHT
Stuttgart, Germany / R'n'B, HipHop, Urban, Rap
club93
Germany / 90s, Pop
BoomFM Classics
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Rap
fuegostation
Germany / Latin
popklub
Mannheim, Germany / Indie
Radio Oldies
Munich, Germany / Oldies, 70s
remix
Heilbronn, Germany / Electro
Ostseewelle - Region Ost
Rostock, Germany / Pop
Subculture 69 Radio
Germany / Ska, Punk
Jimmys-Radio.de
Lörrach, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Blues