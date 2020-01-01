Radio Logo
sunshine live - Mix Mission
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, House
RBI Radio
Bolzano, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio TSOP
Hamburg, Germany / Disco, Funk, Soul
Radio Ankerherz
Heligoland, Germany / Rock, Pop
Radio Essen - Dein 80er Radio
Essen, Germany / 80s
Radio Leipzig - 80er Kulthits
Leipzig, Germany / 80s
sunshine live - Bunker
Mannheim, Germany / Techno
bigFM Oldschool Deutschrap
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop, Rap
RT1 WEEKEND
Augsburg, Germany / Hits
Jazzradio Schwarzenstein
Berlin, Germany / Jazz, Electro, Chillout
Radio Regenbogen - Guns N' Roses
Mannheim, Germany / Hard Rock
hillbilly-cat
Stuttgart, Germany / Rock'n'Roll
sunsetpalace
Germany / Oldies, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
Radio Schlagerparadies - Schlagerparty
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Schlager
FM1 Charts
St. Gallen, Switzerland / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
I LOVE THE BATTLE
Cologne, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
abstrait
Germany / Chillout, Electro
104.6 RTL Top 40
Berlin NH, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Radio Gong 96.3 - Kids
Munich, Germany / Hits
beautifulsounds
Berlin, Germany / Alternative, Pop
Salsa Radio Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Zouk and Tropical, Jazz, Latin, Salsa
ganymed
Göttingen, Germany / Jazz
eifellounge
Bad Münstereifel, Germany / Ambient, Chillout
Radio TEDDY - TEDDY Cool Bibi & Tina
Potsdam, Germany / Pop
Shake!FM
Hamburg, Germany / Soul, R'n'B, Disco, Funk
ENERGY Rock
Germany / Rock
ondalatina
Karlsruhe, Germany / Latin, Merengue, Salsa
100% Partyschlager - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Hits, Schlager
Groove_Classics
Munich, Germany / Disco, R'n'B, Funk, Soul
ENERGY Hits 2000
Germany / Hits, Pop
Radio 32 Hits
Solothurn, Switzerland / Hits
#Musik Rock
Aachen, Germany / Alternative, Metal, Punk, Rock
Neckaralb Live – Classic Rock
Reutlingen, Germany / Classic Rock
1A 70er
Hof, Germany / 70s, Oldies, Disco
Klassik Radio - Christmas
Hamburg, Germany / Classical, Film & Musical
magicblue
Soest, Germany / Chillout
Zwischen-Welten Radio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Metal, Neo-Medieval, Gothic, Pop
lulu.fm - Gay Music Station
Cologne, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Pop, Disco
darkzeroradio
Germany / Industrial
qmusic
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Discofox 24
Duisburg, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
LEIPZIG eins
Leipzig, Germany / Hits, Pop
Radio 7 - Mixshow
Ulm, Germany / Hits, Pop, R'n'B
FFH Deutsch pur
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Pop
N-JOY Top 30
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Schlager Pur
Vienna, Austria / Schlager, Discofox
pauline
Germany / Blues, Country, Jazz
1A Good Life
Germany / Chillout, Pop, Easy Listening
epicsoundsfm
Berlin, Germany / Film & Musical
Radio Disco Hits
Uelzen, Germany / 90s, Discofox, Pop, Rock